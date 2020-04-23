Kmet's big-play ability enticing

Notre Dame waited two years for tight end Cole Kmet to reach his potential, but when the Lake Barrington, Illinois, native finally did, he quickly became one of the Irish's best offensive weapons.

Kmet said midway through his junior season in November that he planned to return to Notre Dame for his senior campaign, in part to play baseball for the Irish with his younger brother, Casey Kmet, whose freshman season was this spring. However, after a breakout junior campaign saw the him rise to the top of tight end draft boards, he decided to turn pro. He is a good bet to be the first tight end selected and might be the first Notre Dame player picked.

Here is a look at where Kmet stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round tonight and runs through Saturday.

Cole Kmet

Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 262 pounds

Measurables: 4.7-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical leap

Notre Dame overview: Kmet was a two-sport athlete with the Irish, pitching for the baseball team in 2018 and 2019 in addition to his tight end duties. He was a consensus top-four tight end in his recruiting class, but his potential was greater than his production in his first two seasons – he totaled just 17 catches for 176 yards in 2017 and 2018 – as he split time with future NFL draft picks Durham Smythe and Alize Mack.

Kmet's breakout was delayed again at the beginning of the 2019 season because of a broken collarbone suffered in fall camp, but he returned after missing two games and morphed into one of quarterback Ian Book's favorite targets.

The fleet-footed tight end pulled down 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season.

Career highlight: Kmet's first game back from his collarbone injury was Notre Dame's matchup at No. 5 Georgia, a team considered a national title contender. In a hostile road environment, Kmet caught a career-high nine passes for a career-best 108 yards and a touchdown against the nation's No. 2 passing defense in a 23-17 loss. It was his only career 100-yard receiving performance. For his effort, he was named the Mackey Award Tight End of the Week.

NFL.com says: “(Kmet is a) long-bodied, early-entry tight end prospect who is a better pass threat than run blocker at this stage. Kmet should continue to fill out his frame, but his run blocking is too scattered and needs better focus and efficiency as a pro. He can be jammed and slowed by early contact into his route, but once he's striding, he becomes a legitimate second-level threat with sneaky separation speed and intriguing ball skills.

“He's still developing and could be a slow starter headed into the league, but he has the talent to eventually become a solid starter as a pass-catching in-line tight end with the ability to mismatch from the slot with his size.”

Strengths: Kmet is likely the best pass-catching tight end in the draft. He combines size, and leaping ability to pull down passes that most ends would be unable to grab. He is a strong runner after the catch, frequently breaking tackles and dealing out punishment as he gains extra yardage. He's not afraid when he goes over the middle and has plenty of speed to run away from most linebackers. That ability makes Kmet the type of vertical threat that is rare for a tight end.

Weaknesses: Most of the weaknesses in Kmet's profile center on his blocking ability. Pass-catching is a great skill to have, but tight ends, especially in the NFL, must have the ability to impact run plays, as well, and Kmet was inconsistent in that area at Notre Dame. He isn't particularly strong for his position and he also had collarbone, ankle and elbow injuries while he was with the Irish. While the elbow injury was due to his pitching career, it's a pattern that could give NFL teams pause.

Draft projection: Rounds 2-3

How Notre Dame replaces him: The most obvious candidate for TE1 next season is redshirt sophomore Tommy Tremble, who was excellent as Kmet's sidekick in 2019, catching 16 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns. He will have strong competition, however, as five-star true freshman Michael Mayer was Notre Dame's top recruit in the 2020 class and was a force in high school. He possesses a Kmet-like ability to stretch the field and is one of the best tight end prospects in the country.

