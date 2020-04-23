McGraw leaves a legacy

A thunderclap rocked the Notre Dame athletic department Wednesday afternoon as two-time national champion women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw announced that she is stepping down from the post she has held for 33 years.

Replacing McGraw and leading an Irish team looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristically down 13-18 campaign will be Niele Ivey, who played for McGraw from 1997 to 2001 and was an assistant with the Irish from 2007 to 2019. Ivey spent last season as an assistant with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. She was with McGraw as a player or assistant coach for all nine of the head coach's Final Four appearances.

McGraw, 64, said she had been considering retirement for several years, but did not want to leave after five of her players were selected in the first round of the WNBA draft following the 2018-19 season.

“Every year since the (first) championship year (2001), I have looked and said, 'Let's take one more year, let's take it one year a time,' and always excited for the next season,” McGraw said. “This year at the end of the season, once again I looked at it as I did last year, with five players going off to the draft, I think a lot of people thought, 'This is the year she should retire.'

“But when I looked ahead to what we had coming back, I knew that it was going to be a challenging season. I thought 'Where's the honor in that, if I leave now?' I really wasn't ready anyway. And now looking ahead, we have a great recruiting class coming in, we're ranked in the top 25 in the preseason poll and I think the program is right back where it should be. ... I feel like I'm leaving the program in a good place.”

McGraw, who took over as the head coach of the Irish in 1987 and won National Coach of the Year three times, leaves a legacy of success and a program that can claim to be one of the most successful ever in women's basketball.

She won 842 games at Notre Dame (936 for her career) and retires sixth alltime in wins among men's and women's Division I basketball coaches. With the Irish, she won national championships in 2001 and 2018 and reached the title game in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019, the latter ending in a 82-81 defeat to Baylor as the Irish tried to repeat as champions.

McGraw's Irish teams won 20 games 28 times and 30 games 11 times. Prior to her final season, Notre Dame had made 24 straight NCAA tournaments. Her teams defeated fellow power program Connecticut five times in the NCAA Tournament and beat the Huskies nine times total in the last decade, while all other teams beat UConn 11 times.

“Muffet is a pioneer, a trailblazer, a fierce competitor, a champion, a leader and an advocate for women's empowerment and equality,” said Ruth Riley, who was the Naismith Player of the Year in 2001 and helped McGraw win her first national title that season. “Her sustained success over decades has etched an incredible legacy in the archives of sport. It has elevated Notre Dame to one of the elite programs in the country, and I will forever be grateful for the privilege to have played for her.”

McGraw emphasized that she is proud to have built a fanbase around women's college basketball at Notre Dame. She was thrilled when the Irish registered their first-ever sellout Jan. 15, 2001.

“My goal when I came in was to have a sellout crowd,” McGraw said. “That was all I wanted, I wanted to have one time where we got the arena full. ... Never really thought about winning national championships at that point, I just wanted to get the program on track.”

“(To the fans), I really just want to say thank you,” she added. “I am so grateful for their support throughout the years. It's easy to follow a team that's winning and going to the Final Four, but this year was a challenge for our fans and they were there every single night. It just made all of us feel so good to know we had the backing of them, even when things weren't going well, because they know we're gonna be back.”

If the team returns to greatness, it could be under the leadership of Ivey, who was an All-American point guard for McGraw and played five years in the WNBA.

McGraw described her as a charismatic leader, and athletic director Jack Swarbrick said that Ivey's hire represents a desire to keep the program on the course McGraw has charted.

“Continuity,” Swarbrick said of what the program needed after McGraw's retirement. “This program is in such a great position. It's not just the competitive success. ... It's what the program contributes to the institution and the impact it has on the young women that Muffet has educated. It's where we want the program to be.

“Finding someone who understood (the program), who we thought had the ability to build on what we have, led to us to (Ivey).”

McGraw plans to stay active in her retirement, though she says she is done coaching. She will help Swarbrick with some special projects and work to help promote women's equality by using her voice any way she can.

She said she really found her voice as an activist for women's equality at the 2019 Final Four, when she gave a passionate speech at a news conference about the need for more women in positions of power and more female role models.

“I'm happy with where I've left things,” McGraw said. “When I look back on my career, I'm going to have no regrets and I think that's important.”

