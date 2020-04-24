AD always saw Ivey as Irish's next coach

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick does not usually like the idea of the “coach in waiting,” the assistant who is slated to take over when the longtime head coach retires.

In the case of Niele Ivey, however, Swarbrick made an exception.

“In a sense, (Ivey) became a coach in waiting back when Muffet (McGraw) handed her the ball more than 20 years ago and asked her to lead the team as a point guard,” Swarbrick said. “We identified this as the likely succession plan I'd say two years ago now. As long as Niele remained interested and available, whenever Muffet made (the decision to retire), this was the path we were going to move in.”

On Thursday, Ivey, who played for the Irish from 1997 to 2001, won a national title with the team and then was an assistant coach under McGraw from 2007 to 2019, was officially introduced as McGraw's successor as head women's basketball coach.

McGraw announced she is retiring Wednesday after 33 years with Notre Dame, nine Final Four appearances and two national championships. Ivey was a part of all nine of those Final Fours – two as a player and seven as an assistant coach.

Swarbrick said no one else was considered.

Ivey, 42, appeared with Swarbrick on Thursday for a video press conference. With her was her son Jaden Ivey, who will be a freshman basketball player at Purdue in the fall. Jaden wore the jersey that his mother played in when she won the 2001 national title with the Irish – the program's first – and held her hand throughout the press conference.

“I was shocked,” Ivey said of her reaction when she was offered the job. “Just because you can never prepare for the magnitude of a moment as huge as it is to lead a program like the University of Notre Dame. To have Jack Swarbrick call me and offer me the position was a dream come true, the opportunity of a lifetime. I was just so ecstatic, so happy, filled with love and joy and tears and goosebumps.

“Just to be able to come back to my alma mater, a place that has given me so much, it's pretty much a no-brainer for me.”

Ivey was Notre Dame's associate head coach from 2015 to 2019, helping the Irish win a second national title in 2018 and come within a single point of repeating in 2019. She departed following the 82-81 loss to Baylor in the 2019 national championship game to take a job as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a year with the Grizzlies, working with young stars like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. – “She's unreal, and I'm just really happy for her,” Jackson told Local24 in Memphis – Ivey returns to lead a team that slipped to 13-18 in 2019-20 and would have missed the NCAA Tournament for the first in 25 years had the tournament not been canceled due to COVID-19.

Swarbrick's main piece of advice for Ivey was simple: don't try to be McGraw. Ivey does not plan on trying to mimic her mentor.

“Those are big heels to try to fill,” Ivey said of succeeding McGraw. “I'm not going to try to do that. When you follow a legend, following a legend is not easy. But I just want to be myself. I think I'm always pretty much true to myself. I try to stay as authentic as I can.”

Though Ivey is more “warm and fuzzy,” in her words, than McGraw, McGraw believes Ivey is the ideal replacement.

“She is somebody that people are just attracted to,” McGraw said. “She's got a smile that lights up the gym. She's so fun to be around and yet she can flip the switch and be as serious and intense as anyone in the gym.”

When Ivey spoke about McGraw, she struggled to keep her voice from breaking and had to take a few seconds to compose herself.

“To coach McGraw, I'm here because of you,” Ivey said. “You believed in me. You fostered my development and instilled the confidence in me to prepare for this moment.”

dsinn@jg.net