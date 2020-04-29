Kelly takes pride in players reaching NFL

Before the NFL draft, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said he had identified 12 draft-eligible players from the 2019 Irish that he believed could play in the NFL. After the draft concluded and the first flurry of undrafted free-agent contracts had been signed Saturday night, all of those players had NFL homes.

Six – Cole Kmet, Chase Claypool, Julian Okwara, Troy Pride Jr., Khalid Kareem and Alohi Gilman – were drafted, while the other six – Tony Jones Jr., Jalen Elliott, Asmar Bilal, Chris Finke, Jamir Jones and Donte Vaughn – quickly signed free agent deals.

“We're excited for them that they continue on with their dreams of playing in the NFL,” Kelly said Tuesday on a Zoom conference with reporters. “Many of them come to Notre Dame knowing that the mission is to play for championships and graduate and one day play in the NFL. ... All of them are going to do exceedingly well because they're prepared.”

Kelly emphasized that making it to the NFL is not the goal he sets for his players. The goal of Notre Dame's player development – beyond winning games for the Irish – is to set the players up for lengthy pro careers.

“I think one of the things that gets lost in this is that you don't come to Notre Dame to go to the NFL. ... Getting to play in the NFL,” said the Irish coach, who is entering his 11th season leading the team. “We don't want it to be an experience, we want it to be one where you can really have a long career and reap the benefits from it.”

The first Notre Dame player drafted was tight end Kmet, who went to the Chicago Bears in the second round. Kmet was the first tight end taken, although the Bears already have a large of group at the position on their roster, including veteran Jimmy Graham.

Kelly dismissed concerns about the Bears' stable of tight ends, predicting that Kmet would stand out from the crowd.

“What (the Bears) are getting is an athletic tight end that is going to impact their offense immediately,” said Kelly, who also coached NFL tight ends Tyler Eifert – a Bishop Dwenger graduate – Kyle Rudolph and Travis Kelce during their college days. “Having a lot of tight ends on your roster is one thing. Having Cole Kmet, well, that's another.”

Kelly added that he was impressed with the way Kmet returned from a broken collarbone suffered in fall camp in August and told NFL scouts as much prior to the draft. Kmet returned from the injury against Georgia, one of the best pass defenses in the country, and laid out a series of big hits after catches against the Bulldogs' defensive backs.

“He's fearless,” Kelly said. “He never really worried about the injury. There were people concerned about how he would come back, would he be hesitant, would he be feeling his way around.

“People watch that Georgia game, he wasn't feeling around anybody, he was knocking people around.”

Of the 12 Notre Dame players that moved on to the NFL over the weekend, three went to the Los Angeles Chargers: Gilman, the team's sixth-round pick, along with free-agent signings Vaughn and Bilal.

The Chargers have become a frequent home for former Notre Dame players in recent years, as those three will join defensive end Isaac Rochell, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and linebacker and Carroll graduate Drue Tranquill in Los Angeles.

“(Chargers defensive coordinator) Gus Bradley has enjoyed the (Irish) defensive players that he's gotten a chance to work with in L.A.,” Kelly said. “Certainly, we want to be able to continue to develop great young men that can be great Chargers for them, as well.

“We're just pleased that we've got young men that they believe in, that they trust in, that they believe can help their organization move towards a Super Bowl.”

Gilman was one of three defensive backs the Irish have had drafted in the last two years, joining cornerbacks Julian Love, who went in the fourth round last season, and Pride, who also went in the fourth round, to the Carolina Panthers.

Kelly noted that although Love and Pride were taken in similar spots, they have different skills. Love is valuable because he's always around the ball, while Pride possesses elite speed and athleticism.

The Notre Dame coach added that Pride is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential and suggested he could hold his own in the NFC South, which is loaded with talented receivers such as Julio Jones of the Falcons, Michael Thomas of the Saints and Mike Evans of the Buccaneers.

“He's prepared himself to move toward that next level,” Kelly said. “There's another level for him now because he's going to step up in terms of even the players he went against here at Notre Dame, and he went against some really good ones.

“Going against Chase Claypool (a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers) every day was a great way for him to develop that, as well. Troy's ready for it. He put himself in that position. Every time we went one-on-one, he was going against Chase Claypool and that's a tough matchup. ... I'm confident he's up for the challenge.”

Kelly also discussed the recent retirement of six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Staley, whom Kelly coached at Central Michigan. Kelly engineered Staley's move in college from tight end to tackle, a decision that Staley's father was not happy with at the time.

“I said (to Staley's father), 'You've gotta trust me on this one. I know this doesn't seem like the right move for him, but he's going to make a lot of money in the NFL,' ” Kelly said.

“To this day, Mr. Staley and I, we have a pretty good relationship.”

