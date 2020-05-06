Irish AD sees odd season as possible

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick acknowledged Tuesday there is a “significant chance” that not all of the 130 teams in Division I college football will be able to start their seasons at the same time this fall or play the same number of games, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“(There is a chance) either because states or individual colleges and universities take different approaches, you can't produce a season where all (NCAA) members are participating in Division I football in the same way,” Swarbrick said on a video conference call with the media. “We just have to take the time to figure that out as we go.”

Swarbrick ticked off a list of questions that could arise if there is an uneven start to the season or if some programs do have their schedules cut short because of health concerns. Among them: How many games will be necessary in the regular season to make the College Football Playoff possible; how will a reimagined schedule affect bowl games, award voting and all-time records; does a team that is unable to play its games automatically receive a forfeit for its scheduled games?

As he enumerated those questions, Swarbrick, who has been the Irish athletic director since 2008, also struck a positive note, adding that he is having frequent discussions with conference commissioners and the quality of the communication between decision-makers gives him confidence that they will find answers.

Swarbrick spoke on a wide array of topics Tuesday, addressing everything from the prospect of future athletic department budget cuts to the possibility of a statue on campus for recently retired women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw – “We will honor her in an appropriate way,” he said.

Though Swarbrick said that discussions are ongoing about the football season and what form it might take, he emphasized that there is still a possibility that the Notre Dame season is played in full. As of now, even the season opener against Navy, set to be played Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, is still on as scheduled. That's despite the fact that Ireland has a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people that is scheduled to last into September.

“Our focus, in part because there's no reason to have a different focus, is moving forward toward (the Navy game),” Swarbrick said. “We have more information every day. We have more information from Ireland, we get a better sense of the state of college football generally. ... But until so many of the blanks are filled in, we're not at a point yet where we're prepared to do anything other than plan for it.”

As for the more immediate future, May 15 remains a crucial date for Notre Dame, Swarbrick said. At that time, the university's brass will decide whether the second half of the summer term, which runs from June 15 to July 24, will involve students returning to campus or whether classes will remain online.

That decision will affect whether athletes can return to campus and begin working out; football coach Brian Kelly has said his strength and conditioning staff would like at least 4 to 6 weeks of working with players before fall camp begins in early August to get the players physically ready for full-contact practices. The choices made May 15 will also determine whether the Irish will play host to any athletic camps this summer. The university has already committed to no overnight camps this year.

As states begin to reopen for business in a patchwork manner over the next several months, with some likely remaining under stay-at-home orders far longer than others, Swarbrick said he was unconcerned that this might create a competitive imbalance. He did admit it was probable, however, that some teams could have extra opportunities for practice because of decisions made at the university or state government level.

“I've accepted long ago in this pandemic that that's a natural consequence,” Swarbrick said of that imbalance. “I've told our coaches over and over again, 'Do not focus on that issue, focus on health, your health, the staff's health and most importantly the health of our students.' We'll go from there, whatever the consequences are, they are.

“But there will be, there will be great disparities that are inevitable in this. The NCAA will do what it can to regulate, but you're still going to have circumstances where schools aren't open and others are.”

The pandemic has already taken a chunk out of athletic department revenues across the country with the cancellation of the lucrative NCAA tournaments in March and threatens to take an even bigger bite if the football season is affected. Swarbrick said that when some semblance of normal returns, universities, including Notre Dame, will likely have to take a long look at their athletic budgets and find a way to cut down.

The Irish athletic director said that he doesn't anticipate cutting athletic programs during the pandemic, but other options will likely be on the table.

“For our part of it, one of the big elements (of our budget) is travel (expenses),” Swarbrick said. “So I think that you will see among what are generally referred to as the Olympic sports (swimming, gymnastics, etc.) more regional and less regular-season travel. I think there may even be changes made within conferences about how many conference games are required or what the conference postseason tournament looks like.”

Swarbrick also mentioned the possibility of offering fewer scholarships for certain sports and cutting down on recruiting travel for all sports – to be replaced partially by the virtual interaction that has become popular during the pandemic – as ways to fix budget issues.

The Irish on Monday announced that high-ranking members of their athletic department staff, including some coaches, had taken a series of pay cuts between 5% and 20% for the 12 months from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, as part of a cost-saving measure for the university. Swarbrick said the total money the athletic department staff would forgo from these cuts would be more than $1.5 million.

Shortly after he touted those figures, Swarbrick said that negotiations for a contract extension with Kelly are ongoing, but he hopes an extension can be announced when he and Kelly and other key figures in the department are allowed to be in the same room on campus again.

Kelly's contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. If Kelly leads the team through the 2022 campaign, he will tie Knute Rockne as the longest-tenured coach in Notre Dame football history with 13 seasons.

Note: Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday when four-star Valrico, Florida, cornerback Philip Riley chose the Irish over offers from Oregon, Virginia Tech and Washington, among others. The 6-foot, 190-pound Riley is the No. 285 recruit nationally, per 247sports.com and the 20th-ranked corner. He is the ninth commit in Notre Dame's 2021 class, which ranks 10th in the country. The Irish also lost out on five-star running back Will Shipley, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2021 class. The North Carolina native was considering Notre Dame, North Carolina State and Clemson and committed to the Tigers on Tuesday.

