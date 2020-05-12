NC State captain transfers to Irish

In the 2019 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love, the program's all-time leader in career pass breakups, in the fourth round. A year later, fellow Irish corner Troy Pride Jr. went to the Carolina Panthers, also in the fourth round.

The departures of two of the best Notre Dame cover corners in recent memory to the NFL left the cupboard a little bit bare for the Irish on the outside going into next season. On Monday, Notre Dame took a big step toward filling that gap when it secured a commitment from graduate transfer corner Nick McCloud, formerly of North Carolina State.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound McCloud, who has one season of eligibility remaining and will be able to suit up right away for the Irish, played three seasons with the Wolfpack before redshirting in 2019 because of an MCL sprain that limited him to just two games. He was named a captain before the 2019 season and finished his career at N.C. State with 20 starts.

“I just feel like it's a great opportunity where I have a chance to come in and try to compete, while trying to win a national championship and still try and prepare for the next level,” McCloud told 247sports.com of his decision to transfer to Notre Dame. “That's what went into it.”

McCloud, a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a starter for the Wolfpack for the first part of 2017 and all of 2018 and displayed a nose for the ball after coming out of high school as a three-star recruit. He had seven pass breakups in 2017 and eight in 2018, the latter figure ranking ninth in the ACC. He has three career interceptions, plus a fumble recovery and racked up 105 career tackles, including 51 in 2018, when he ranked fourth on a team that went 9-4.

In 2017, the Wolfpack, then ranked No. 14, took on the Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. McCloud was in a reserve role at that point but still managed to break up two passes in the end zone and record four tackles in a 35-14 victory for the ninth-ranked Irish.

McCloud is the third graduate transfer Notre Dame has added to its roster this offseason, all of whom come in at positions of need for the Irish. They are expected to play significant roles for Notre Dame in the fall. McCloud joins former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor and former Northwestern wide receiver Ben Skowronek, a Homestead graduate, as players who have elected to pursue graduate degrees at Notre Dame.

The former Wolfpack star will compete for a starting job at cornerback. The expected starters are sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford and junior Tariq Bracy. Crawford, who started eight games last season and had two pass breakups and an interception, has suffered three season-ending injuries in his Irish career and also missed two games last season with a dislocated elbow. Bracy played right away as a freshman and showed impressive potential in 2019, securing 34 tackles, breaking up seven passes and forcing a fumble, but he has never been a full-time starter.

Crawford and Bracy are also both 5-10 and so the 6-1 McCloud will add some height to the room and could be used against taller, more athletic wide receivers. McCloud will also have to compete with 6-foot redshirt freshman Isaiah Rutherford, whom Pride said had the most potential of any corner on the Irish roster.

McCloud's decision to play for the Irish is another early win for new cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, 32, who played corner for Brian Kelly at Cincinnati and was named to his post in March. In his short time with Notre Dame, he has already secured commitments from McCloud and Philip Riley, three-star corner in the 2021 recruiting class.

