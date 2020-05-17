Kelly is confident there will be season

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly believes there will be a college football season in 2020 and that the Irish will be able to play a full-enough schedule to qualify for whatever form the College Football Playoff takes if they wins their games.

“I don't have it definitive 100%, but things are trending that way, we're moving in that direction,” Kelly said of playing the season. “We want to play in the fall. At the end of the day, those decisions are going to be made by the (university) president, the board of trustees, not the football coach at Notre Dame, so let's get that straight. But we're moving in that direction, we're preparing for those eventualities. So I think from that perspective, I can say we're prepared and we know there's going to be challenges.”

From Kelly's perspective, the goal will to identify those potential challenges early, so when they do occur they don't cause pessimism.

“There's probably going to be some setbacks, as well,” the coach said of getting the season started with the coronavirus pandemic unlikely to be fully quashed. “As long as we're all aware of what those are and how to deal with them, I think we're ready to play football in the fall.”

Kelly made his comments in a wide-ranging interview with Rich Eisen this week on his radio show, discussing everything from potential schedule changes for the Irish to how close the college football world is to returning to some semblance of normal.

When speaking with Eisen, the coach expressed hope that Notre Dame is within range of being able to get back on campus and engage in some modified workouts as a group.

“We're better,” Kelly said. “We're better than where we were even two weeks ago, where we have a document that's getting closer and closer because we're getting more answers. We're getting closer to figuring out the capacity we'll have for testing, those are things that unfortunately have been holding us up a little bit because we didn't know what testing capacity we would have in place.”

Even if Notre Dame is able to get back to South Bend and get its workouts going in time, it is far from guaranteed it will be able to play the full schedule that it has planned for the year. Some conferences have discussed scrapping non-conference games to cut down on travel and if the ACC did so, the Irish would lose six of their games – half the schedule – including a marquee matchup in South Bend against 2018 Cotton Bowl opponent Clemson on Nov. 7.

Kelly intimated the Irish have been in discussions with the ACC about whether the league would allow the Irish to be a “plus-one” in any conference-only schedule. He added that he isn't worried about the September matchup against Western Michigan in South Bend in part because the Broncos are receiving $1.2 million to play the Irish. The season-opener against Navy, which is slated to be played in Dublin on Aug. 29 remains likely to be played, Kelly said, even though the trip overseas is in doubt.

In short, the Notre Dame coach is confident the Irish will find plenty of opponents, even if the schedule doesn't play out exactly as planned.

“Navy is going to be a game where it's played in Ireland or (Maryland),” said Kelly, who has led the Irish to a 33-6 record over the last three seasons. “My point is that we'll find enough games. It seems it's pretty clear that teams are going to stay within their conference, at least that's what appears to be the case right now, but I think we're in a position where I can confidently say we're going to get enough games to be in the discussion for whatever the postseason looks like.”

When Eisen asked Kelly why the coach remains optimistic about the season being played, even in modified form, Kelly's answer was simple: Everyone involved wants the season to be played.

However, he added the caveat that much will depend on whether the rest of the student body can return to campus. If that happens, he said, the players will be able to, as well.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in early May that the university would decide by Friday whether the second half of the summer term – from June 15 to July 24 – would be online or whether students would be permitted on campus. As of Saturday, no decision had been made.

“We will have to make a decision that we feel comfortable that we can bring people on campus,” said Kelly, who emphasized his opinion is his own and doesn't represent the total viewpoint at Notre Dame. “If we do so, we're going to play football. If there are students on our campus, we're playing football. We are taking the painstaking steps necessary to ensure the safety of our players and support staff and those people around us that if we do take the steps to open up our campus, that we're going to be able to play football.”

