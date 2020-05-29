Irish nets Kentucky for next 3 seasons

Kentucky basketball is coming to Indiana in 2022. No, the Wildcats won't be taking on the Hoosiers.

On Thursday, Notre Dame announced that it had agreed to play a three-year series with the Wildcats beginning this season with a matchup at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Dec. 12. The 2021 matchup will be at a to-be-determined neutral location Dec. 11, and Kentucky will travel to Purcell Pavilion on Dec. 10, 2022.

“It is great to renew a series between two of the 'blue bloods' of college basketball,” Irish coach Mike Brey said in a statement. “If our recent battles with Kentucky are any indication, these games should be appointment viewing for college basketball fans.”

The Irish and Wildcats last met in 2015 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. With a chance to go to its first Final Four since 1978, No. 3 seed Notre Dame hung with undefeated and No. 1 Kentucky, ultimately falling 68-66 despite 20 points and nine rebounds from Zach Auguste. Future No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 38-0 with the win before falling to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

That matchup, played at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, drew the highest rating ever for a college basketball game played on cable television.

“If our previous games are any indication, this is going to be a great series,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement.

The series between the teams stretches back to 1929 and the Irish controlled it early, winning six of the first seven matchups. Since then, however, the Wildcats have held the upper hand and now hold a 43-19 advantage all time.

Most of the games in the rivalry have been played at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, but the Wildcats have visited Purcell Pavilion 16 times. The Irish are 6-10 in those games and 0-8 in matchups at Rupp Arena. Before Kentucky's win in the 2015 Elite Eight, the Irish had won two of the previous three matchups.

Notre Dame is coming off a 20-12 season, finishing their campaign with a victory over Boston College in the ACC Tournament, which was subsequently canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Irish have not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and are losing stars John Mooney – the nation's leader in double-doubles last season – T.J. Gibbs and Rex Pflueger.

Kentucky saw a terrific 2019-20 season spoiled by the pandemic. The Wildcats went 25-6 and won the SEC regular-season title, the 56th conference championship in program history. Kentucky, which was chasing its first Final Four since it beat the Irish in 2015, finished the season ranked No. 8 nationally and, as usual under Calipari, will likely put a sizable chunk of its roster into the NBA next season.

The Wildcats are losing eight of their top nine scorers to the league or transfers, with the only player remaining among that group Fort Wayne native and former North Side star Keion Brooks Jr., a five-star recruit in the 2019 class who is returning for his sophomore season. If Brooks stays at Kentucky for four years, he will be a senior when the Wildcats visit South Bend in 2022.

To round out the roster around Brooks, Kentucky is bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, featuring two of the top seven players nationally according to 247sports.com: shooting guards B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke. All six members of the class are ranked in the top 65 in the country.

The announcement of Kentucky's series with Notre Dame, including a game at Purcell, is also notable in light of the fact that Calipari and the Wildcats have consistently put off the idea of playing Indiana in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats met every year in the regular season from 1969 to 2011 but have not played since Christian Watford's game-winning shot gave the Hoosiers a victory over the No. 1 Wildcats in 2011 at Assembly Hall.

In 2019, Calipari said the Wildcats already had too many nonconference games scheduled to consider a resumption of the series.

“Our schedule is so locked in I'm not sure here in the next four to five years even talking about it does anything,” Calipari said in June.

“Our stuff is pretty well loaded, and so I don't see it happening anytime in the near future.”

