Boulac, 79, spent 50 years with Irish

Brian Boulac, who was a player, coach and athletic department administrator at Notre Dame for 50 years, died this week. He was 79.

Boulac played tight end for the Irish from 1959 to 1962 and returned as a graduate assistant coach with the team in 1963. He helped lead the Irish to national championships in 1966, 1973 and 1977, coaching at various points the offensive line, defensive line, wide receivers and special teams. He was also the program's recruiting coordinator for seven years.

“Considering his long and valuable efforts as a player, a coach and as an administrator, I don't think it's possible to find anyone on campus who has made more contributions to athletics at Notre Dame than Brian Boulac has made over the past five decades,” Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick said when Boulac retired in 2009.

“In his many roles over the years, Brian taught us what it means to Be Irish,” Swarbrick added in a statement Thursday. “His commitment to excellence on the field as a student-athlete and coach, his dedication to trailblazing the varsity softball program and his legacy of service to the athletics community at large will long be remembered, and he will be greatly missed.”

Boulac moved into an administrative role with the Irish athletic department in 1983 and then in 1989 took a job as the first head coach of the Notre Dame softball team. The Irish won two MCC Tournament titles and a regular-season championship in 1992 under his watch.

– Journal Gazette