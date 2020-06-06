Irish players to begin returning

Notre Dame football players will begin traveling back to the university's South Bend campus Monday and will be engaging in voluntary workouts as early as June 22, according to multiple reports.

The Irish have not met as a team since March 5, when they held their only spring practice before the students were sent home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Notre Dame gears up for the return of its student population to campus Aug. 10, the football players will arrive nearly two months early, in an effort to prepare to play the season-opener against Navy in the first week of September.

Notre Dame released its plan for bringing football players back to campus as safely as possible late Thursday.

The protocol includes players staying at the Morris Inn in single rooms for the summer, until they move into their fall-semester apartments or dorms. At this juncture, only the football players will be returning to campus; other sports will have different return procedures to be announced at a later date.

“I think we've come up with a really good plan,” Matt Leiszler, Notre Dame's team physician, told select media outlets. “That being said, there's an element of this that's kind of like building an airplane as you fly it, in that we're learning so much more every week, which in some ways is fantastic. We're learning more about this virus, and we can use it to help us keep our players and our staff safe, but it's a moving target at times.

“Everyone needs to be aware that what are best practices are right now, may be different come September or October. We need to be willing to adapt, and that's going to be the reality.”

After players arrive on campus, they will be quarantined for as long as a week, depending on the manner of their travel and where they're coming from. The Irish have a player, freshman Alex Ehrensberger, coming to campus from Dusseldorf, Germany.

All players will receive COVID-19 tests – diagnostic (nasal swab) tests and antibody tests – before workouts begin.

Test results are expected to come back within two days and players who test positive will be returned to quarantine away from the Morris Inn in order to cut down the possibility of a cluster of positive results.

“Success for us is going to be not having clusters of outbreaks,” Leiszler said. “We want to make sure with each phase that our plan is working. And so we're trying to minimize the close contacts if and when we have an illness. We want to make sure that the things we have in place are actually working.

“So that's what we're going to be looking at: That we're not having clusters of outbreaks or worse. That's what's going to allow us to move into the next step.”

Notre Dame's workouts will also be managed in such a way as to avoid outbreaks as much as possible.

Lifting sessions will begin with no more than 10 people in a group, before expanding to 50 people and then the whole team later in the summer. Masks will also be mandatory for indoor workouts, even when the players are doing lifting or conditioning work.

Coming back to campus in June should ensure the Irish have enough time to train before they typically start camp in early August.

Coach Brian Kelly said in March that strength coaches told him the players need at least 4-6 weeks of workouts to ensure fall camp can be held without risking unnecessary injuries.

Once the Irish do start fall camp, practices will be structured to keep contact to a minimum while still preparing the players for the rigors of a full college football season. Notre Dame also announced it will not be holding the first practice of fall camp at Culver Academies as it usually does, thus cutting down on travel.

Ron Hunt, the Irish head trainer, acknowledged that keeping the entire program within existing safety guidelines will be difficult, but it will be a situation the coaching and training staffs have to monitor closely all summer.

“One kid's experience from the rural Midwest may look very, very different from someone that's from New Jersey,” Hunt said in a statement. “We have to be willing to understand that their beliefs and experiences have been different from ours. And how do we help them get through that? How do we help serve them? How do we calm their anxiety and fears or even how do we contain the ones who have no fear?

“Our plan is a great plan, but now how do we adapt that into a very, very wide range of experiences through our kids? We're trying to get them to all believe and feel that they're being very well taken care of.”

dsinn@jg.net