Irish form council to talk race

As the protests around the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police heated up in late May, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly released a statement in which he called for an end to racial injustice and admitted: “My voice should have been heard earlier, but I was at a loss for words.”

In the days since the protests and the subsequent conversation about systemic racism have engulfed the sports world, Kelly has tried to give his players a platform. It started with a team video meeting and has continued in with some players posting their thoughts on the Notre Dame football website.

Kelly has also created what he calls a “unity council” that will be made up of a cross-section of players and staff and will strive to address racial inequities in the program. Beyond that, the council will look for ways to help the team make changes on campus and in greater South Bend. But the Irish plan to look inward first: “It might start in the locker room and I hope it does,” Kelly said.

“We've had (meetings) regarding a very difficult topic, for especially white men to talk about, and that is racism,” he added. “It needed to be addressed. The first thing is that our players needed to be heard. There was anger, there was confusion. They needed to talk. ... But that's only the start of the story. Being heard and having a vocal part of it is one thing, but we have to be actionable.”

Kelly made his comments Tuesday during a video press conference in which he discussed not only the program's response to the protests, but also just about every aspect of Notre Dame's plan to have players return to campus and begin voluntary workouts this month.

The Irish began returning to campus Monday and plan to start those workout sessions June 22.

In the next two weeks, every player will be tested for COVID-19 and Kelly emphasized no one will be allowed in the football practice complex until they had tested negative. If there are any positive tests, the coach said players will be quarantined and will be provided with resistance bands to continue their workouts in a limited manner if they so choose until they test negative. Players will be tested every two weeks during the summer and fall camp then weekly during the regular season, which is set to begin the first week of September.

The bottom line from the coach, however, was that he is excited to get his players back on campus – as safely as possible – so he can see some of them face to face.

“It's going to be great to see them, we miss them,” Kelly said. “It's been hard. You're in it for the relationships and to be Zoom talking to them for three months, there's only so much you can do. You can get some work done, but you can't get the kind of work you want to get done with your players with their development.”

Looking ahead, Kelly spoke about the possibility – which he also discussed on “Lunch Talk Live” with Mike Tirico on NBC Sports on Tuesday morning – of some changes in the regular-season schedule. The Irish have four games slated to be played at NFL stadiums – against Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech – and Kelly said the Irish are exploring the possibility of moving those games to campus venues.

“The NFL is talking about capping attendance at stadiums,” Kelly said. “So questions come up like: Does it make sense to go to an NFL stadium that seats 60, 70, 80,000 and have 25,000 or 30,000 and impact the gate to a level where you can't really afford to be there because it becomes a losing proposition?”

The Irish coach added that the Pac-12 and Big Ten have not yet confirmed to Notre Dame that they will be allowing out-of-conference games this season, so matchups against the Badgers, USC and Stanford are still somewhat uncertain.

Before Notre Dame gets to the start of the regular season, however, the Irish have to get in shape and that will be more difficult with a limited number of voluntary summer workouts and the loss of almost all of spring practice.

Kelly acknowledged that the playbook to start the season will likely be smaller as a result of the lost practice time and added that he probably won't know what kind of shape his players are in until he gets them into fall camp in August.

Once fall camp starts, he said that the coaches might wear masks and there might be fewer players on the practice field at once, but the drills the team runs to get in shape and get prepared for full-contact games will be the same as ever. The hope is that by the time the players are on the practice field, rigorous testing and distancing off the field will keep everyone safe on it.

“We're going to coach and teach in a manner that allows us to (get ready for the season),” Kelly said. “When it comes to the blocking and tackling and the teaching of techniques, we're going to need to do the things that get a football team ready.”

