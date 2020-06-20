Irish mark day with march on campus

SOUTH BEND – On June 19, 1865, Texas became the last state to recognize the freedom of its former slaves.

In the lead-up to the 155th celebration of the holiday Friday that is known as Juneteenth, Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes helped organized a march across the South Bend campus in support of racial equality. Hayes, coach Brian Kelly and the rest of the Irish football team led the march, which had around 1,500 people and included representatives from the coaching staffs of every Notre Dame athletic program.

Men's basketball coach Mike Brey, former women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw and 12 other Irish head coaches were in the crowd as the football team and their supporters marched from the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center in a loop through the heart of campus.

“For all Black people of this country, today is our Fourth of July, it's our Independence Day,” said Hayes, who wore a shirt with the raised fist that is the symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement. “May it always be recognized as such.”

The event, which was also held in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, began with prayers from Notre Dame president the Rev. John Jenkins and Irish linebacker Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.

“This means so much to our community that the team should bring us together here on this important day,” Jenkins said. “This is a solemn day for all of us.”

Before the march, Hayes and Kelly took turns at the microphone, talking about racial injustice and what the South Bend and Notre Dame communities can do about it. Hayes, a fifth-year senior, seemed to draw energy from the crowd as he spoke.

He recounted teaching conflict resolution at a local elementary school with his fiancée, a volunteer opportunity he took advantage of last year after he suffered a season-ending injury and found himself with more time to spare. He said it upset him that the students, teachers and administrators at the school seemed surprised someone from Notre Dame would take time to help them.

“We're right down the street from these little Black and brown kids that need our leadership, that need our mentorship, that need our service, our love, our compassion,” said Hayes, who spoke at a podium. “There's little kids in our community, hundreds of them, who will benefit from our leadership, our brotherhood, our empathy, our compassion.

“Notre Dame cannot just be an ideal, it can't be something that our community looks at and says, 'Wow, that's great, but it's never going to be for me.' To hell with that.”

Kelly spoke about the way in which watching Floyd's death had galvanized his commitment to stopping racial injustice, convincing him that “standing on the sidelines was no longer an option.”

The coach said he has tried to learn as much as he can in recent weeks and listen to the voices of Black leaders in the community, including his players.

“I couldn't be more proud of the young men on our football team, when they used that platform to speak in such an eloquent manner,” Kelly said. “In such a manner that it moved me even more, to be able to learn more and educate myself.

“Like many of you, I did not know what Juneteenth day was. I had to open up my eyes.”

Hayes and Kelly walked side by side at the front of the march, with the rest of the team trailing behind. The assembled crowd followed at a safe distance – Hayes joked that that was necessary “if you want to have a season in the fall” – with some participants holding signs and almost all wearing masks and black shirts.

When the march was over, Hayes thanked the crowd and issued a parting comment:

“Stay safe, stay blessed and, most of all, stay woke,” he said. “Go Irish.”

Elsewhere, Purdue released a video in its “Power of Voice” series in which sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson reflected on events of recent weeks. The Purdue men's basketball team held a Zoom call in which they spoke about racial injustice and what can be done to fix it, while Thompson also met with coach Matt Painter one-on-one.

Thompson remembered being called the n-word in high school and said he hopes the protests and conversations that have taken place since Floyd's death can help bring change.

“I just feel like it's gotta stop, the police brutality,” Thompson said. “I just want my kids to not fear getting pulled over. I still to this day am afraid of, if I get pulled over, what's going to happen to me.

“I'm glad that people are not staying quiet. ... Change is happening. I know we're at a good start. I know we still have a long way to go right now, but if we keep continuing the progress, I feel like the country is going to be definitely a better place.”

