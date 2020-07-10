Upheaval looms for Irish schedule

Notre Dame's football schedule underwent one clear change Thursday and moved in the direction of a few monumental others.

With the Big Ten's announcement that it would play only conference opponents in the fall season because of the novel coronavirus, the Irish matchup against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, scheduled for October, has been canceled. The 2021 matchup between the teams, scheduled to take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, is still set to be played, and Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick said he and his Wisconsin counterpart Barry Alvarez are looking into potential future dates for a meeting at Lambeau.

Perhaps more significant for the Irish, reports emerged Thursday that the Pac-12 and ACC would also go to conference-only schedules for the 2020 college football season. Though neither conference made an official announcement, both would have significant effects on the Irish schedule.

If the Pac-12 goes to a conference-only slate, it would force Notre Dame to drop matchups against Stanford on Oct. 10 and long-time rival USC on Nov. 28. If the Irish and Trojans don't meet this season, it would be the first time since World War II the teams have not played.

Notre Dame also has six games scheduled against ACC opponents, including a November matchup in South Bend against perennial national power Clemson. ACC commissioner John Swofford has repeatedly said if the league goes to a conference-only schedule, it would likely include partial member Notre Dame in its scheduling plans.

The Irish are scheduled to open their 2020 season Sept. 5 or 6 with a matchup against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland. On Thursday, however, Swarbrick cast doubt on whether the season would start on time.

“It has grown more pessimistic over the past two weeks, but I'm not to a point to say we shouldn't continue to plan for the potential to open on time,” Swarbrick told ESPN. “I just think it's less likely. We have to shift our allocations a little bit, a little more time on planning the alternatives, and a little less time on planning routine go-forward.”

For now, the Irish and Midshipmen are doing everything they can to ensure the early-September matchup goes off as scheduled. Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk told ESPN the precautions the teams are taking would “blow you away.”

“We still plan on playing them, and whether there are fans or not, that's the X factor,” Gladchuk said. “But in communicating with Notre Dame this week, they're getting ready to go. At least we can hope we can create some entertainment for television and see what happens.”

Mangas earns honor again

Indiana Wesleyan shooting guard Kyle Mangas, a Warsaw graduate, was named Crossroads League Male Athlete of the Year, the conference announced. This is the second straight year Mangas has won the award.

Mangas averaged 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in conference games this season and also won NAIA National Player of the Year and Small College Player of the Year in his junior campaign.

“Kyle represents the best of the Crossroads League,” Wesleyan coach Greg Tonagel said in a statement. “He continues to demonstrate not only on-court success but off-court success as well. He is a person of high character, strong in his faith, and he is constantly in pursuit of making those around him better.”

Indiana signs lineman transfer

Former Riverside (California) City College offensive lineman Chris Bradberry officially signed his financial aid tender with Indiana and will be eligible to play for the Hoosiers in the fall, Indiana announced.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Rancho Cucamonga, California, native has two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted the 2017 season at San Jose State University and spent the past two years at Riverside.

Bradberry helped Riverside to the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association state championship and a 13-0 record. He will be expected to add depth to an Indiana offensive line that lost three starters from last year's stout front, including NFL draft pick Simon Stepaniak and four-year starter Coy Cronk, who transferred to Iowa.

