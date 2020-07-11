Dan Shannon, Irish football great, dies

Dan Shannon, an All-American linebacker and captain at Notre Dame in the 1950s, died this week, the Irish announced.

He was 86.

Shannon played for the Irish from 1951 to 1954, a stretch in which Notre Dame went 32-5-3, including an undefeated season in 1953. He was an All-American and team captain in 1954 and recovered four fumbles in one season in 1951, a figure that still ranks among the top 10 for a single season in Irish history.

Shannon's son, Gerard, and grandson, John, followed in Shannon's footsteps and suited up for the Irish football team.

Gerard Shannon was a cornerback in the 1980s. John Shannon graduated in 2020 after winning the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2019, as the nation's top long-snapper.

Dan Shannon remained active with the university after graduating and served as president of the Monogram Club, the alumni group for former Irish athletes and athletic department staff, from 1995 to 1997.

In that role, Shannon pushed for further awards for athletes and helped improve Heritage Hall, the memorabilia area on the second floor of the Joyce Center.

During his time as president, the first women joined the Monogram Club Board as part of a concerted effort to better represent all of Notre Dame athletics.

