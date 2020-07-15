Book on list for O'Brien Award

Notre Dame fifth-year senior Ian Book was selected as one of 30 quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Award preseason watch list. The award is given annually to the best quarterback in college football.

Also among those on the watch list were Heisman Trophy favorites Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State.

Book is entering his second full season as the Notre Dame starter under center after taking the reins from Brandon Wimbush early in the 2018 season, which ended with Book leading the Irish to the College Football Playoff.

In 2019, the 6-foot, 212-pound Irish quarterback threw for more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, while tossing only six interceptions. He also ran for nearly 550 yards and added four touchdowns on the ground, including a game-winning quarterback keeper late in the fourth quarter of a 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech in South Bend.

Book set a number of Irish records, throwing for at least four touchdowns in a Notre Dame-best five games and becoming the first Irish quarterback to throw five touchdowns in a game twice in the same season.

Sixteen semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award selected from the watch list will be named Nov. 10. Three finalists will be announced Nov. 24 and the award winner will be unveiled during the College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 10.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette