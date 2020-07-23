Swarbrick: Delay football season

With the scheduled start of the college football season barely six weeks away and the coronavirus pandemic still making it difficult for large groups to gather safely, some decision-makers in the sport are not optimistic the season will be able to be played as scheduled.

Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame athletic director, said this week he thinks a shortened schedule and a later start would be more prudent. Notre Dame has already lost three scheduled games – against USC, Stanford and Wisconsin – because the Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to play only conference opponents this season.

“I don't anticipate a 12-game schedule,” Swarbrick told ESPN on Tuesday. “I'd like to start a little later. The value of starting later is you really get to see how your university has done. You have the benefit of all of that information and knowledge. ... The number for me is probably somewhere between eight and 10 (games), but whatever is right for the health and safety of the players.”

The shorter schedule and delayed start to the season would, in theory, give the NCAA and the conferences more time to plan for the season and more flexibility along the way if complications arise.

If the season is going to be shortened, however, Swarbrick wants it to happen soon. The Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to announce their updated conference schedules in the coming weeks, while the ACC, SEC and Big 12 will decide whether they will play nonconference games. The longtime Notre Dame athletic director wants “certainty” on the schedule as soon as possible and believes the pieces will fall into place by the end of July.

“I think there are a lot of moving parts to those decisions,” he said. “One is, when do we start the competitive season? That's an important first question that has to be answered. It's only after you decide when we're comfortable starting, that sets your practice timeline, it sets how many games you can likely try and get into the season.

“And then you get into the details of the schedule and try to create room for extra off weeks to manage issues that might arise.”

Coach Brian Kelly remains optimistic that the Irish will start their season but is less sure how the schedule will play out after that. He's worried because Notre Dame and many other teams have been able to keep their players in a controlled environment on campus during the summer – when few other students are in the area – but that will change in August. Notre Dame is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 or 6 in Annapolis, Maryland, against Navy.

“Essentially, we leave the bubble and start the season,” Kelly said Tuesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “So, unlike maybe some of the professional teams like the NHL or the NBA, they move into a bubble to start their season. College football leaves the bubble and starts the season. We'll get to the starting line, but we'll see what happens after that.”

So far, Kelly is proud of the way his players have followed the rules the athletic department has put in place. The Irish have had only two positive tests for COVID-19 out of 356 tests administered to players and team personnel since members of the program began returning to campus in June.

“They have had to do the things necessary,” Kelly said of the players. “They've stayed out of the bars, they've stayed away from parties, social distancing, masks, washing hands, all the things we already know, we've heard that day-in and day-out.

“They'll have to continue that discipline, and there's going to have to be peer accountability. Guys are going to have to say to other guys, 'You can't do that, because I want to play this fall, and if you do that and you get me sick, I'm not going to be happy.'”

Notes: Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class when three-star Encino, California, cornerback Chance Tucker chose the Irish over Washington, Colorado and Washington State, among others. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Tucker is the 54th-ranked cornerback nationally, per 247sports.com. He's the 13th commitment in Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class and is the third cornerback to commit since position coach Mike Mickens was hired in February. ... Kicker Jonathan Doerer was one of 30 players named to the Lou Groza Award watch list. The award is given annually to the best kicker in college football. Doerer became the first kicker in ND history to have 100 points in a season last year, finishing with 108, and went 57 for 57 on extra points and 17 for 20 on field goal attempts.

