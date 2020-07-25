Irish, ACC exploring options

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence to play as a member of the league for the 2020 season that has been thrown into question by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two people involved in the ACC's discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told The Associated Press on Friday the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. There are other models also being considered.

Under the 10-plus-one plan, Notre Dame would play a full ACC schedule, the people told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because talks are still ongoing. Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game – and be eligible for the conference's guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl – is still to be determined. The final decision could come down to how revenue is shared between the conference and school, one person said.

The ACC's university presidents will make the final call on a scheduling model. A meeting of the presidents is scheduled for Wednesday, one of the people said.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick declined to comment when contacted by the AP via text.

Under the 10-plus-one plan, Notre Dame's matchups with ACC schools would count as conference games for ACC teams. That's important because it would allow schools with annual nonconference rivalry games – such Georgia Tech with Georgia, Clemson with South Carolina and Florida State with Florida – to hold on to their rivalry matchups, as long as the opposing team's conference does not go to a conference-only schedule.

One possible hurdle for that model, according to an ESPN report, is that Notre Dame may not want to participate. The Irish already have six ACC games scheduled, but also have non-conference matchups against Arkansas, Navy and Western Michigan still on the schedule. Adding four ACC games could force them to cancel some of those non-conference matchups, especially after Swarbrick said this week he prefers a shorter schedule for added flexibility.

“I don't anticipate a 12-game schedule,” Swarbrick told ESPN on Tuesday. “I'd like to start a little later. The value of starting later is you really get to see how your university has done. You have the benefit of all of that information and knowledge. ... The number for me is probably somewhere between eight and 10 (games), but whatever is right for the health and safety of the players.”

In 132 years of playing football, Notre Dame's storied program has never competed in a conference and it cherishes the program's status as a football independent. The Irish run a national program with independence as the foundation of their brand.

Giving that up is not something Notre Dame would take lightly, even for a season.

Notre Dame has been a member of the ACC since 2014 for all sports but football and hockey. The Irish have had a scheduling agreement with the ACC in football under which Notre Dame plays five or six games per season against ACC teams.

This year, Notre Dame has ACC games scheduled against Wake Forest, Duke, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Louisville. The first of those is the matchup against the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Sept. 26.

The Irish are scheduled to open their season against Navy on Sept. 5 or 6, so any switch for the Irish to an all-ACC schedule would affect the season from the very start.

One potential sticking point in negotiations between the Irish and the conference is TV revenue.

Notre Dame has its own television deal with NBC and its own revenue-sharing agreement with the College Football Playoff. Whether the ACC would get a piece of that revenue for this season still must be sorted out, an AP source said.

Notre Dame also receives some money from ACC Network distributions.

The ACC receives $66 million to share among its members annually from the College Football Playoff as part of its agreement with the Orange Bowl. The ACC champion, or another ACC team if its champion is in the Playoff, is guaranteed a spot in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame normally has access to many of the ACC's bowl tie-ins, but not the Orange Bowl. In 2019, ACC champion Clemson reached the CFP, so second-place Virginia – which Notre Dame defeated 35-20 during the regular season – got the ACC's automatic bid to the Orange Bowl. The Irish instead played in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State.

Notre Dame's annual payout from the CFP, even if it doesn't play in the semifinals or another New Year's Six bowl, is $3.19 million.

Additionally, a conference receives $6 million for each team it places in the semifinals and $4 million for each team it places in a non-semifinal New Year's Six game.

