Navy is confident it will face Irish

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo feels “pretty confident” his team will open the 2020 season against Notre Dame as scheduled on Sept. 5 or 6, despite the obstacles presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I definitely know they're doing everything (they can), they've got a great plan,” Niumatalolo said of the Irish. “I've played against Coach (Brian) Kelly all these years, he's as detailed a coach as there is out there in this profession. I know there's been no stone left unturned in their preparation and their detail, being Notre Dame.

“I know they're going to be safe and I know what we're doing over here. Sometimes I get frustrated because sometimes you might think (the precautions put in place) are a little excessive, but you recognize it's just for the safety of the (players).”

The Irish and Midshipmen were originally scheduled to meet Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, but that plan was nixed because of continuing quarantine restrictions in Ireland that do not expire until September and the risks posed by traveling with two football programs.

Instead, the teams plan to play on Navy's campus in Annapolis, Maryland. The historic rivals have played annually since 1927, but Notre Dame has never played a true road game in the series. When Navy is the “home” team, the game is played at a neutral site, as it was in 2018 when the teams met at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

This year, for the first time, Navy will play host to the game.

“It's pretty sweet,” said Niumatalolo, who has led the Midshipmen since the end of the 2007 season. “To play Notre Dame here would be a great honor for us, we're excited about it. ... We'll see where we're at at that point, but we're excited about Notre Dame coming, we're really excited about playing them.

“That is, until you watch last year's tape. We had a really good team last year ... and they spanked us pretty good, they got after us pretty good. But we're excited, it's a new year, we're a different team, they're a different team, a really, really good football team. All the things you read, a lot of people are projecting them to be a final four team if there is a (College Football) Playoff.”

Navy was 7-1 and ranked 21st when they visited the No. 16 Irish in November last season. What seemed like a good matchup on paper turned into a rout as Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and the Blue and Gold won 52-20.

The service academy's Navy-Marine Corps Stadium has barely half the capacity of Notre Dame Stadium, and it is unclear whether there will be fans in the stands for the matchup.

Niumatalolo is not matched in his unbridled confidence by Kelly, however.

“Unlike maybe some of the professional teams like the NHL or the NBA, they move into a bubble to start their season,” the Irish coach said on “The Dan Patrick Show” last week. “College football leaves the bubble and starts the season. We'll get to the starting line, but we'll see what happens after that.”

Ultimately, both coaches know plenty could change in the coming weeks. Niumatalolo said he has ripped up potential August practice schedules repeatedly this summer as guidelines have changed. Government will likely have a role in the final decision of whether the rivalry is halted for the first time in 94 years.

“If there's any game that I feel good about playing, it's probably the first one,” Niumatalolo said. “Because like I said, I know our opponent, I know what they're going to do, I know what we're doing. ... If there's any game to feel good about, it's the first one.”

“The final decision will come from government officials, with the governor of Maryland and the mayor of Annapolis, that will be the final piece,” the coach added. “(Navy athletic director) Mr. (Chet) Gladchuk has been doing everything in his power to make sure the game's safe, we can play.”

