Irish join ACC for '20

Notre Dame is no longer an independent football program.

For 2020 only, that is.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference's Board of Directors announced a modified scheduling model for the season. The schedule calls for all conference teams, including Notre Dame, which had been a partial member since 2013, to play 10 conference games and one nonconference game, which must be held in the team's home state.

Under the agreement, Notre Dame will be eligible for the ACC Championship Game this season and will also receive the ACC's bid to the Orange Bowl if it wins the conference title and does not make the College Football Playoff or finishes second and the champion makes the playoff.

In return, the revenue from Notre Dame's lucrative exclusive television deal with NBC will be folded into the conference's television distribution network and will be split evenly among the 14 ACC universities and the Irish.

“Today's decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “The Board's decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition.

“Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return (of competition) in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

With the announcement, Notre Dame football's schedule goes into flux. The Irish already had six ACC games scheduled – against Clemson, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Duke, Georgia Tech and Louisville – and will add four more. The ACC has set up additional home games for Notre Dame against Florida State and Syracuse and road matchups at Boston College and North Carolina.

It's unclear when those additional games will be played, as the ACC announced that dates and start times for those matchups will be released at a later date.

Also unclear is the fate of Notre Dame's schedule outside of the ACC. Even after dropping games against Wisconsin, Stanford and USC when the Big Ten and Pac-12 went to conference-only schedules, the Irish still have meetings scheduled against Navy (Sept. 5 or 6), Arkansas (Sept. 12) and Western Michigan (Sept. 19).

The ACC plans to start its season the week of Sept. 7, meaning some of Notre Dame's newly scheduled conference matchups could be set for the same dates as Western Michigan and Arkansas.

The matchup against Navy remains a question mark as well. The game – originally set to be played in Dublin, Ireland – is now scheduled to be held at Navy's home stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, for the first time in the 93-year history of the rivalry.

If Notre Dame is bound by the ACC's ruling that all nonconference games must be played in the team's home state – it is unclear from the statement whether the Irish are included in that mandate – the game will have to be moved to Indiana or else not be held for the first time since 1926.

Once the ACC's scheduled season begins, Notre Dame and the rest of the ACC will play 11 games in 13 weeks, with two bye weeks that can be used if postponements become necessary. The conference will do away with its traditional Atlantic and Coastal Divisions and will instead send its top two teams based on conference winning percentage to the ACC Championship Game.

That title game will be played either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the home of the Carolina Panthers. The flexible date for the championship builds in another week for potentially postponed matchups to be made up if necessary.

The ACC's decision to make Notre Dame eligible for not only the conference championship game but the league's Orange Bowl tie-in is significant for the Irish. Since 2013, Notre Dame has been eligible to be selected for all of the ACC's affiliated bowls except the Orange Bowl.

In 2019, that led 9-4 Virginia, which the Irish had beaten 35-20 earlier in the season, to get the Orange Bowl bid over 10-2 Notre Dame. The Irish instead faced 7-5 Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

“As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority,” Kent Syverud, chair of the ACC Board of Directors. “Today's announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group. As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines.”

Note: Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday when three-star Metairie, Louisiana, running back Logan Diggs chose the Irish over offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Nebraska, among others. The 6-foot, 195-pound Diggs is the 37th-ranked running back in the class and the No. 17 player from Louisiana, per 247sports.com. He is the 14th commit in Notre Dame's 2021 class, which ranks 13th nationally.

