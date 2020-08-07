ACC sets schedule for Irish: No Navy

Notre Dame will open its 2020 football season Sept. 12 against Duke and will not face Navy this year for the first time since 1926.

The Irish learned their official schedule Thursday morning when the ACC announced 10-game conference slates plus one nonconference game for each of its 14 teams plus the Irish, who are joining the conference for this season only and will be eligible for the league's championship game.

Notre Dame, which ranked No. 10 in the preseason coach's poll released Thursday, will play Western Michigan in its only nonconference game, facing the Broncos on Sept. 19 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The rivalry between the Irish and Midshipmen, which at 93 consecutive annual meetings was the longest-running intersectional matchup in college football, will be put on hold this year as ACC rules kept Notre Dame from being able to travel to Annapolis, Maryland, to play the game. The conference decreed that all nonconference games had to be played in the ACC team's home state, a rule that bound the Irish, as well.

“Initially that was a downer,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said in a news conference Thursday. “(Notre Dame) was a big game for our program, we love playing against them. Things just changed quickly.”

The Midshipmen will face BYU on Sept. 7 in place of the Irish, the academy announced Thursday.

Notre Dame's new schedule features two teams ranked in the preseason Top 25. Of those two is top-ranked Clemson, featuring Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

The Irish and Tigers are scheduled to meet Nov. 7 in South Bend. The Tigers will face Boston College the week before playing the Irish.

Clemson beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the 2018 Cotton Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, and also defeated the Irish 24-22 in a downpour in 2015. The teams last met in South Bend in 1979.

Notre Dame's other Top 25 opponent on the schedule is No. 19 North Carolina, which the Irish is scheduled to face Nov. 27, in Chapel Hill. Former Texas coach Mack Brown is in his second year at North Carolina. The Tar Heels improved from 2-9 in 2018 to 7-6 last year in Brown's first season in Chapel Hill. Notre Dame does have the advantage of playing the Tar Heels coming off one of its two byes.

The 11-game ACC schedule will be played over 13 weeks, as the conference had previously announced, with two bye weeks per team. The regular season is scheduled to end Dec. 5 with the ACC championship game to follow Dec. 12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The conference has also built an extra week into the schedule for flexibility if regular-season games are postponed and must be made up at the end of the year. If cancellations become necessary, the ACC championship game can be moved to Dec. 19, with an open date Dec. 12 for makeup contests.

Notre Dame's early-season schedule features some tricky games that threaten its chances of going into the matchup against Clemson undefeated. The Irish start against Duke, a team they beat 38-7 in Durham, North Carolina, last season. After the matchup against Western Michigan, Notre Dame plays Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville and Pittsburgh – all bowl teams last season – in the following five weeks, with a bye sandwiched in on Oct. 3.

If recent history is any indication, the matchup against the Panthers could be particularly treacherous. Pittsburgh, 8-5 season in 2019, nearly downed national title hopeful Penn State last year and almost ended another Irish bid for an undefeated campaign in 2018. That year, Notre Dame prevailed 19-14 in South Bend thanks to a late-fourth-quarter touchdown catch from Miles Boykin.

Another game the Irish could have circled on their calendar is the Nov. 14 clash with Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Eagles figure to be quarterbacked by former Irish four-star recruit Phil Jurkovec, who backed up Ian Book last season before transferring when Book decided to return for his final season of eligibility. Jurkovec received a waiver from the NCAA this week that allows him to be immediately eligible this season. The Irish will also be coming off a bye for that matchup.

The announcement of the Sept. 12 start of the season means that Notre Dame will be allowed to start fall camp Aug. 13. Under NCAA rules, teams are allowed to start fall practices 29 days before their season opener.

dsinn@jg.net