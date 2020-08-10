Top-50 O lineman commits to Irish

Notre Dame added a significant commitment to its 2021 class Saturday when four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler chose the Irish over offers from Michigan, Penn State, LSU and Ohio State, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Spindler is a native of Clarkston, Michigan, but spurned the Wolverines to join a Notre Dame class that already included one offensive lineman – Avon's Blake Fisher – ranked among the top 50 players nationally. Spindler ranked 48th nationally by 247sports.com, which puts him the No. 3 offensive guard in the country.

“I want to be developed on the field, but off the field as well and I believe Notre Dame does it best,” Spindler told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday. “I believe they're the original 'O-Line U.' I don't believe anybody does it any better.”

Fisher was a big part of Spindler's recruiting, doing everything he could to get his fellow lineman to Notre Dame. Spindler told 247sports.com that he could see himself rooming with Fisher in South Bend and Fisher was ecstatic when Spindler committed to the Irish.

Spindler is the 17th 2021 player to commit to Notre Dame and the third player in the national top 50, joining Fisher and four-star quarterback Tyler Buchner (No. 41). The offensive guard joins linebacker Prince Collie as four-star, top 300 recruits who have committed to the Irish in the last week. The class ranks No. 12 nationally.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette