Business as usual for Irish at camp

While much of the rest of the college football world has dissolved in turmoil this week – the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West have canceled their fall seasons since Saturday – Notre Dame is getting its official preparations for the season underway.

The Irish opened their fall training camp schedule Wednesday and held a second practice Thursday as they start getting ready to face Duke in their season-opener on Sept. 12. For now, Notre Dame is going to do everything it can to get on the field in the fall and coach Brian Kelly said that there has been “unbelievable” buy-in from his players on health and safety protocols as the team tries to avoid a coronavirus outbreak.

“We have to focus on what we do know and that is that we have a football season to get ready for,” Kelly said. “It's time. Let's get going on that. ... The overall atmosphere (on Notre Dame's campus) is that we're all in. Both students and student-athletes, we're all in to see that we have a football season and I think that (the players) earned that trust.”

The first two practices of the season have come with some slight differences compared with past years. The coaches are wearing masks at all times and players are required to have a mask around their neck and pull it up to cover their face if they take off their helmet. The footballs are also sprayed with disinfectant after every play.

For Kelly, the biggest change is that every player has his own personal water bottle set up at kiosks around the practice facility, rather than trainers bringing communal water bottles out to the players between drills as usual. The Irish are also only allowed to have 50% capacity in their 120-man locker room, so the staff has had to devise schedules that include time for players to get dressed in shifts.

In most ways, however, the first days of fall camp are the same as ever. Kelly and his staff are getting their first real looks at which players have gotten stronger, faster and better in the offseason and which of the new crop of recruits and transfers might be able to contribute immediately.

Notre Dame has three graduate transfers on its roster this season, including former Homestead wide receiver Ben Skowronek from Northwestern, and Kelly believes all three will be able to contribute significantly. He called Skowronek and former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor “outstanding” and added that former North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud, who transferred in May, has done a good job of catching up with his peers in the limited time he has been able to spend with the Irish so far.

In the offseason, the Irish use a points system to introduce some competition into what would otherwise be hours of weight-lifting drudgery. Kelly said that Skowronek led all receivers and tight ends in points this year, narrowly edging out presumptive No. 1 wideout Kevin Austin Jr.

Among the new freshman class, which featured some of the highest-rated recruits Kelly has brought in during his time with the Irish, there have been a few that have already caught the coach's eye.

Five-star tight end Michael Mayer, the top recruit in the class and the No. 2 tight end in the country, has “innate ability, size, quickness, escapability” and is “an impressive young man,” Kelly said. Speedy four-star running back Chris Tyree, the highest-ranked running back Kelly has brought to South Bend, is “a lot stronger than we thought ... he's a guy who's not a specialist. He's a guy that can run the football for you downhill between the tackles.”

