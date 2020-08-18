Irish ramp up contact; tackling issues arise

Over the weekend, Notre Dame football held its first full-contact practice with live tackling since December.

“Tackling requires us to play football,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said in a video released by the team Monday. “You gotta be prepared to do it mentally as we get ourselves ready to play a football season. Because we're gonna play.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Irish to adjust their offseason workout schedule. Worries about bringing players back to full speed too quickly after an offseason of unsupervised workouts mean that Notre Dame and many other teams are just starting to ramp up the physicality of their practices.

The Irish gave their players a handful of helmets-only practices to get used to the routine of working out on the field again before starting live-contact drills with full pads this weekend. Kelly admitted there was some rust in tackling technique in the first few practices.

“The one thing we couldn't work on (in the offseason) is the one thing we needed to work on and that's tackling,” he said. “You can't duplicate tackling if you don't have that skill down and work on it and we're a group that's used to tackling quite a bit. We know that's gotta be something that is a priority for us.”

The Irish did suffer one high-profile injury in practice even before the start of contact drills: Presumptive No. 1 receiver Kevin Austin Jr. injured his foot and had surgery Aug. 3.

On Monday, Kelly said the injury would keep Austin out 8-12 weeks and the first four weeks of that would see the redshirt sophomore not put any weight on the foot. With that timetable, the former top 100 recruit could return anywhere between the Sept. 26 matchup against Wake Forest and the Oct. 31 meeting with Georgia Tech.

In Austin's absence, the likely No. 1 wide receiver will be former Homestead wideout and Northwestern graduate transfer Ben Skowronek, although Kelly said four-star freshman Jordan Johnson, Lawrence Keys III and Javon McKinley will get plenty of looks, as well.

The Irish posted a video of practice highlights on social media Monday, and one portion of the video showed Skowronek making a leaping grab over the head of a defender in coverage.

The Irish also plan to involve their tight ends significantly in the passing game this season, Kelly said. They added five-star Michael Mayer and four-star Kevin Bauman to a group that already included plenty of talent with Tommy Tremble, Brock Wright and George Takacs.

Kelly admitted that Tremble is “one of our better offensive players” and hinted that the Irish will go with two tight ends often this season and sometimes even use three, a formulation Notre Dame has not utilized much outside of goal-line situations in the past.

Although Austin's injury could have happened in any year, the Irish recognize that this is a season in which depth could be of paramount importance because of the possibility of positive COVID-19 tests keeping players out of the lineup. With that in mind, Notre Dame is making sure its backups and third-stringers get plenty of reps in camp.

“You have to be aware of that,” Kelly said. “I'm not paralyzed by it, but you have to be realistic. Just as I have to have a replacement for me and our coaches all have replacements, we have to think along those lines for our starters, as well. ... We have to practice accordingly, but it's not changing us to the point where our front-line players are not getting prepared properly.”

When asked to name his potential replacement, Kelly demurred, instead joking that it would be one of the Irish beat writers.

