Football practice on pause for Irish

Notre Dame football did not practice Wednesday and today's practice is also in jeopardy, the Irish said. In a statement, Notre Dame said the decision to pause workouts was in “an abundance of caution” because of the surge in coronavirus cases at the university in recent days.

Notre Dame's campus saw 155 positive tests for the virus Monday and Tuesday combined (Wednesday's results will likely be available around noon today) and have had 222 total cases since students began returning to campus Aug. 3. The rash of positive tests led university president Rev. John Jenkins on Tuesday to move undergraduate classes to an online-only system until Sept. 2.

“The virus is a formidable foe,” Jenkins said. “For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it.”

Jenkins said the football program and other Irish athletic teams would be allowed to continue practicing, though they would be “closely monitored.” The decision to stop football practice Wednesday was made in part in order to “address team questions related to the school's decision to move all classes online for two weeks,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told Yahoo Sports.

The Irish had already tested all of their players for the virus Monday, part of the ongoing weekly testing the team has been using in order to stop any potential spread in the program. Before the full results of Monday's tests were known, the Irish decided to re-test the entire football roster again Wednesday, in the hope that doing so would give the team a clearer picture of whether the spread on campus had infiltrated the team. As of Wednesday night, Notre Dame had not yet released the results of Monday's tests.

As of Aug. 12, the Irish had conducted 619 tests in the football program and had four positive tests.

On Monday, coach Brian Kelly said that students returning to campus had not changed his message to his players about being safe when they are away from the football facility. He has told them repeatedly that following virus protocols will be the key to having a season.

“(The message to the players) has been consistent,” Kelly said. “Following our protocols, understanding that certainly students on campus don't change things all that much other than what happens on the weekends. (The players) clearly know that, they're very smart. They know that they don't want to be in quarantine, they don't want to be in isolation. That's the worst thing that can happen to a student-athlete is he's away from the things he wants to do.

“They know they have to continue to wear masks and practice the social-distancing and stay away from large gatherings. They just can't do that this year, it's just not part of what their routine can be. If they want to play football this year, they've got to maintain that discipline. They get that.”

Irish quarterback Ian Book, who last week signed on to a letter from a group of team leaders that insisted the Irish want to play this season, exhorted his fellow Notre Dame students Wednesday to be more careful about following social distancing and mask protocols.

“Please begin/continue to self-quarantine and social distance!” Book said in a post on Instagram. “Let's create peer accountability amongst each other. No one wants to go BACK home, so let's take action and make the changes.”

Notre Dame is not the only school that shut down an athletics practice Wednesday. In the afternoon, North Carolina suspended all athletic activities until at least 5 p.m. today and closed all team and recreation facilities. The decision was made “because of a continued upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests on campus,” according to a statement from the athletic department. The Tar Heels went to online-only classes beginning Wednesday after more than 100 students tested positive for the virus in a few days.

Notre Dame football is scheduled to play North Carolina on Nov. 27.

dsinn@jg.net