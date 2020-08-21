Irish lose another practice to virus tests

Notre Dame football might have gained another opponent for this season Thursday, but it lost another practice.

The Irish did not practice Wednesday in order to perform an additional round of testing for COVID-19 because of a spike in cases of the virus at the university. It was the second round of testing this week after an initial round Monday. Thursday afternoon, the team announced that five players had tested positive out of a total of 232 tests in the two rounds undertaken so far this week.

In addition to the five positive tests, six more players were placed in quarantine for contact tracing purposes. The Irish did not practice again Thursday and will undergo a third round of testing in five days today.

Notre Dame has already converted its undergraduate classes to an online-only format until Sept. 2 because of an outbreak on campus. The university reported 75 more positive tests Thursday, bringing the total to more than 300 since students began returning to campus Aug. 3.

The football program will not return to practice until the team's medical staff gives it the go-ahead to do so. The Irish are set to open the season Sept. 12 at home against Duke.

The week after the Irish take on the Blue Devils was originally slated to feature a home matchup against Western Michigan, Notre Dame's only non-conference opponent this season. On Aug. 8, however, the Mid-American Conference, of which Western Michigan is a member, canceled all fall sports because of the pandemic, leaving the Irish with an open date.

Notre Dame filled that date Thursday, according to multiple reports and first from 247sports.com, scheduling a matchup in South Bend against South Florida.

The Bulls are coming off a 4-8 season under former head coach Charlie Strong, but have won at least 10 games twice in the last four years. Strong was fired in the offseason after three years and replaced by 39-year-old former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

To helm his offense, Scott brought in 26-year-old Charlie Weis Jr. as coordinator. Weis is the son of former Notre Dame coach Charlie Weis, who led the Irish from 2005 to 2009.

The only previous matchup between the Irish and Bulls came in the 2011 season-opener during a severe thunderstorm at Notre Dame Stadium. The game was delayed twice because of lightning, including a 2-hour, 10-minute delay during halftime that saw the stadium cleared of fans.

In all, the game took five hours and 59 minutes and the Bulls pulled an upset of the No. 16 Irish, winning 23-20 thanks in part to five Notre Dame turnovers. Current Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees played the second half in relief of ineffective Irish quarterback Dayne Crist, throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns, but also tossing two interceptions.

South Florida's American Athletic Conference is one of three Group of Five conferences that still plan to have a football season. The Bulls were originally slated to face Nevada on Sept. 19, but that game was canceled when the Mountain West Conference nixed its fall season Aug. 10.

It remains uncertain, however, whether the season will be able to take place as warning signs about the risks of viral spread with students back on campus continue to flash. Notre Dame and North Carolina had already moved classes online this week and paused at least some athletic activities after outbreaks on their campuses.

Thursday, North Carolina State became the latest Atlantic Coast Conference school to switch to online-only classes, effective Monday. NC State has more than 500 students in either quarantine or isolation, with nine Greek houses under quarantine.

The Wolfpack has not paused athletic activities, however.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our unconditional priority,” the athletic department said in a statement. “NC State is progressing with the expectation to compete this fall and will be transparent with student-athletes and programs in the communication of our plans.”

Notre Dame students are also beginning to chafe because so many of the university's tests are going to football players. Television station WSBT talked to seven students about testing on campus and all seven said they thought that testing needed to be more equitable between the football program and the rest of the student body.

Of the 1,780 tests administered by the university since Aug. 3, 13% have been for the football team this week alone.

