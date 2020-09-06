Irish goal remains same: Win national title

Notre Dame's overarching goal for the 2020 football season is the same as ever: end the longest drought without a national title in program history, which now stretches back 32 years.

In other ways, however, this will be a season unlike any other for the Irish. For the first time in their history, they will be able to chase a conference championship in addition to their coveted national crown. They'll play only 11 regular-season games for the first time since 2001. They'll play in front of crowds that are limited to students and university staff and fill only 20% of Notre Dame Stadium.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the country, Notre Dame and the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference will begin the season this week. Whether they will finish it remains to be seen, but here are 10 questions heading in:

How many games will the Irish play?

In July, Irish coach Brian Kelly expressed confidence his team would start the season but was less sure whether it would finish the season.

“Unlike maybe some of the professional teams like the NHL or the NBA, they move into a bubble to start their season,” Kelly said. “College football leaves the bubble and starts the season. We'll get to the starting line, but we'll see what happens after that.”

Notre Dame already had to pause practice once because of a spike in cases among students. On Saturday, Tennessee held 44 players out of practice because of positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing procedures. North Carolina State and North Carolina have already moved to online classes, though sports are still on for now.

The Irish reported they had conducted 196 tests of football players and personnel last week and all 196 had come back negative.

How will this team fare in the ACC?

Notre Dame's foray into conference membership is to last only one season (probably) and was only agreed to under the most difficult of circumstances.

The Irish were picked to finish second in the conference behind Clemson, and offensive lineman Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were named preseason All-ACC. If the Irish do finish in the conference's top two, they'll be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina, in December.

How will stadium feel with so few fans?

The Irish have won 18 straight at Notre Dame Stadium since losing to Georgia in 2017. It's the third-longest win streak for the Irish at home since the House That Rockne Built opened in 1930.

This year, the echoes will be much quieter as the stadium will be 80% empty to comply with social-distancing regulations. There will also be no tailgating before the games.

Is a marquee victory finally on the horizon?

Notre Dame is 0-5 against top 5 opponents in the Brian Kelly Era and has lost 11 straight such games since 2005, with the last victory coming against a third-ranked Michigan team that finished 7-5.

The Irish came up short on the biggest stages in the 2010s, most recently falling to No. 3 Georgia in Athens last season. This year, they have preseason No. 1 Clemson coming to South Bend. After losing to the Tigers 30-3 in the 2018 College Football Playoff, the Irish could serve up a measure of revenge.

Which of early games could trip the Irish up?

Before Notre Dame plays Clemson in November, it must navigate an early schedule that doesn't look particularly daunting. The toughest opponent in the first seven games is likely to be Louisville, an up-and-coming program that hung tough against the Irish in Derby City last season.

A road matchup against always-upset-minded Pitt on Oct. 24 also looms as a potentially heavy lift for the Irish.

Is quarterback Ian Book a Heisman candidate?

Despite a disastrous performance against Michigan last season, Notre Dame's quarterback – who will be entering his third season as the starter in 2020 – was terrific much of 2019, throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, while also running for more than 500 yards.

Book was skittish at times in the pocket last season, especially against the Wolverines, but he improved late in the year and led Notre Dame to six straight wins. Behind an experienced offensive line, he could flourish.

Can Ben Skowronek lead receivers?

Last year was the first season since at least 2007 in which Notre Dame did not have a Fort Wayne native on the roster. That changes this year as graduate transfer wideout Ben Skowronek, formerly of Northwestern, will play his final season of eligibility with the Irish.

Skowronek is a big, strong receiver at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and he'll likely be Notre Dame's No. 1 target until the explosive Kevin Austin Jr. returns from a foot injury midseason. The Homestead graduate caught 90 passes, including eight touchdowns, the last two seasons.

Will the three touted freshmen step up?

Notre Dame brought in three offensive weapons that are among the most highly touted Brian Kelly has ever recruited: running back Chris Tyree, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and tight end Michael Mayer.

All three could contribute immediately, and Tyree – whom Kelly called “electric” during fall camp – seems to be the best bet. He has 4.4 speed and Notre Dame's running backs room is crying out for someone to take the lead.

How good is safety Kyle Hamilton?

Arguably Notre Dame's best defensive player last season was a true freshman. Safety Kyle Hamilton was a revelation from the first day of fall practice and was among the top five safeties nationally, according to Pro Football Focus' coverage grading system.

The question now is: What can he do for an encore? With Notre Dame slightly inexperienced at corner, safeties will be more important than ever.

Can Notre Dame break through?

For three years, Notre Dame has been one of the better teams in the country, but not on par with the truly elite tier of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and, last year, LSU.

Kelly has accomplished plenty in his decade with the Irish, but he hasn't quite gotten them over that hump.

In a pandemic-affected season, with just 76 of the 130 FBS teams vying for a national title, is this the year the Irish truly take that final step?

