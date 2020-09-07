Notre Dame loaded at QB, tight end

Notre Dame had one of the most prolific offenses in the country in 2019, ranking 13th nationally at close to 37 points per game, topping 50 three times and scoring at least 33 in each of its final five games.

Although top wideout Chase Claypool – the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015 – is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, prolific pass-catching tight end Cole Kmet is with the Bears and hard-nosed running back Tony Jones Jr. has moved on to the Saints, there is every reason to believe that the Irish could once again light up the scoreboard.

Much will depend on how first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the former Irish quarterback who went 23-8 as the starter from 2010 to 2013 and was elevated to lead the offense at just 27 years old, will handle his new responsibilities.

Quarterback Ian Book raved about Rees' leadership as the quarterbacks coach, but running an offense is a more difficult task.

Here is a look at the personnel Rees will have to work with this season.

Quarterbacks

Book, now a fifth-year senior, is back for his third season as the starter and is looking to build on a 2019 season that saw him get better and better as the season went on. After a miserable loss to Michigan in October, the Irish ripped off six straight victories to finish the season, a stretch in which Book threw 19 touchdown passes and was picked off only four times.

Book showed improvement in the pocket as the season went along, though he can still get happy feet against pressure. Coach Brian Kelly has long lauded his leadership abilities and he even showed his strength as a runner last season, racking up more than 500 yards on the ground, including 139 on just 12 carries against Duke. If everything comes together for the former three-star recruit, he could be in New York for the Heisman presentation ceremony in December.

Book's decision to return led highly touted backup Phil Jurkovec – the heir apparent for the Irish – to transfer to Boston College in search of playing time. In his place, 6-2, 210-pound dual-threat sophomore Brendon Clark will back up Book. Clark will be pushed for that role by true freshman Drew Pyne, who profiles much like Book in the future.

Running backs

The loss of Jones, who rolled up 6 yards per carry last season, leaves a hole at the top of the running backs depth chart, and the Irish will likely go by committee this season, with as many as five players vying for the bulk of the work. In a surprise, Kelly said recently that redshirt freshman Kyren Williams – who shone in the 2019 spring game but only had four carries last season – has emerged as the front-runner, though he'll certainly share the load.

Among those picking up the slack behind Williams are 2019 Week 1 starter Jafar Armstrong, who got injured in the first quarter of the season-opener and never really got back on track, and true freshman Chris Tyree, the highest-ranked running back Kelly has recruited to Notre Dame. Experienced redshirt sophomores Jahmir Smith and C'Bo Flemister will also have opportunities to grab a major role.

Wide receivers

The wide receiver group is much like the running back corps for Notre Dame: talented, but without a clear leader to start the season. Claypool was the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Irish last year and it looked like talented Kevin Austin Jr., who was suspended last season for a violation of team rules, would step into that role this season. Instead, he broke his foot in summer practice and will be out until at least late September.

That leaves Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, as the likely top target to start the year, though he's coming off an injury as well. Braden Lenzy, who made waves as a true freshman last season with his game-breaking speed on reverses and other gadget plays, should be a significant factor on the outside, while converted quarterback Avery Davis and redshirt sophomore Lawrence Keys III man the slot position vacated by Chris Finke.

The wild cards are Javon McKinley, who has size and athleticism and a few big games under his belt but has not yet put it all together, and true freshman Jordan Johnson, a borderline five-star recruit who is the top-ranked receiver Kelly has ever brought to South Bend.

Tight ends

Even with the loss of Kmet, Notre Dame's highest draft pick in 2020 as a second-round selection, the Irish are loaded at tight end. Kelly called redshirt sophomore Tommy Tremble “one of our better offensive players” and senior Brock Wright is more of a blocker, but he was a top 100 recruit out of high school and has experience.

The freshmen class of tight ends is maybe the best in the country, as well. Five-star Michael Mayer was Notre Dame's top recruit and looks like a potential weapon over the middle. Kevin Bauman was the No. 6 tight end in the class but might have been overlooked slightly because of Mayer. Kelly said both have been among the most impressive freshmen in fall workouts. The Irish coach plans to run more two- and even three-tight end sets to try to get as much of that talent on the field as possible.

Offensive line

Notre Dame has a solid claim at Offensive Line U over the last half-decade and it appears that the 2020 front could be one of the best the Irish have put on the field under Kelly. Anchoring the line is fifth-year senior 6-6 Liam Eichenberg, entering his third season as the starter at left tackle after not allowing a sack last season.

He'll be joined by preseason All-ACC left guard Aaron Banks and sophomore center Jarrett Patterson, who was a revelation last year playing an unfamiliar position. Returning starters Tommy Kraemer, a former five-star recruit, and Robert Hainsey are on the right side and fill out a line that has played a ton of snaps together. With so many fewer offseason reps this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chemistry this group has will be hugely important.

