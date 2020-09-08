Kelly likes speed his defense will bring

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was asked about his team's defensive speed during fall camp.

When he responded, he could barely contain his excitement.

“There are times where you can see it on display,” Kelly said. “We close and we arrive at the point of contact with a different sound. ... There are times where I look at it and go, 'That's very impressive.' So there is speed on this defense, there is the ability for some collisions that are really impressive.”

It shouldn't be a surprise that Kelly is excited about how good his defense can be. The Irish ranked 12th nationally last season, giving up 17.8 points per game. The defense was so strong that coordinator Clark Lea was a serious contender for the Boston College head coaching position before deciding to return to the Irish.

Notre Dame lost a few key players from last year's defense, including safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and edge rushers Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, all of whom now have NFL homes, but there are plenty of important returners and some new faces ready to take on significant roles. Here is how the Irish defense will look in 2020.

Defensive line

The Irish will have to deal with the losses of NFL draftees Kareem and Okwara, who formed one of the nation's fiercest edge rushing combos last season. Notre Dame will get a boost in that endeavor with the return of former five-star recruit Daelin Hayes for a fifth season. He was seemingly on his way to a career year in 2019 before a season-ending shoulder injury in September.

Inside, the Irish return capable veterans Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish and get depth help from junior Jayson Ademilola, who looked promising as a sophomore with four tackles for loss in limited action.

Linebacker

One of Notre Dame's biggest surprises last season was the emergence of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as arguably the team's best defensive player. Owusu-Koramoah struggled in the first game of the season against Louisville but bounced back to lead the team with 131/2 tackles for loss and rack up 51/2 sacks. He also broke up four passes. He's a bullet from sideline to sideline and is one of Notre Dame's two preseason All-ACC selections this season.

The Irish also return starter Drew White, who tied Owusu-Koramoah for the team lead with 80 tackles. He will be pushed by backup Bo Bauer, whom Kelly said had his best camp this year. At the “buck” linebacker spot, occupied recently by Carroll graduate Drue Tranquill, inexperienced Shayne Simon will get the start in place of departed Asmar Bilal, who had 10 tackles for loss. Marist Liufau beat out Jack Lamb for the No. 2 spot there in a somewhat surprising camp twist.

Cornerbacks

Notre Dame has had a cornerback picked in the fourth round of each of the last two NFL drafts, with Julian Love going to the Giants in 2019 and Pride going to Panthers this year.

Losing that much talent will strain a position, but the Irish brought in some help in North Carolina State grad transfer Nick McCloud, who will start. He ranked ninth in the ACC in pass breakups in 2018 and has a deep knowledge of the teams the Irish will play this season.

The other corner spot will go to TaRiq Bracy, who has not missed a tackle in 23 games with the Irish, but is still looking for his first career interception. The Irish need him to improve from a rotational piece to a corner capable of holding his own against top-tier wideouts. He'll have competition from true freshman Clarence Lewis, the only freshman on the defensive two-deep roster. Kelly has been impressed by Lewis, a three-star recruit, and compared him to KeiVarae Russell, who started and earned freshman All-American honors in 2012.

Safeties

If Owusu-Koramoah is not the most talented player on Notre Dame's defense, then it's surely sophomore free safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton intercepted three passes on the first day of fall camp in 2019 and never looked back on his way to a freshman All-America slot. He gave up just one completion every 35 snaps he dropped in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, the second-best rate among freshmen safeties nationally, and improved as a tackler as the season went on. He'll be called on to be versatile this season with Gilman and Elliott, one of the best safety tandems in recent Irish history, departed.

The strong safety position is more in flux. The Irish hoped junior Houston Griffith – the team's highest-ranked recruit in the 2018 class – would win the job, but he was unable to do so. Instead, Notre Dame drew on its already minimal depth at corner and moved Shaun Crawford to strong safety, where he'll start to open the season. Crawford is a success story after overcoming three season-ending injuries to return as a key player last year, but he'll be playing a relatively unfamiliar spot and he'll have to get up to speed quickly. Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor provides depth.

