Irish seeking more from special teams

Heading into 2019, Notre Dame had to replace record-breaking four-year starters at kicker and punter. So, positions that don't usually receive much scrutiny, unless mistakes are made, were among the Irish's biggest question marks.

Notre Dame passed the tests with flying colors; kicker Jonathan Doerer and punter Jay Bramblett proved more-than-capable replacements for departed stars Justin Yoon and Tyler Newsome.

This year, the challenge on special teams will be finding more production on returns, where the Irish have languished the last few years. Maybe the biggest challenge for special teams coordinator Brian Polian will be replacing gunner Chase Claypool. Claypool was the team's best wide receiver in 2019, but he was also a bulldog on return coverage, racking up 25 tackles in four years and forcing two fumbles last season.

Here's how the Irish stack up on special teams in 2020:

Kicking

Doerer was arguably among Notre Dame's most improved player in 2019. After a 2018 in which he struggled to maintain a spot on kickoffs because he knocked a few out of bounds, he found his stride as the full-time kicker in 2019 in replacing Yoon, the program's all-time leading scorer.

Doerer set a record of his own as a junior last year, converting all 57 of his extra-point attempts on his way to 108 points, the most for a kicker in Irish history. He also went 17 for 20 on field goals, including two that went through from more than 50 yards out.

Punting

Newsome was arguably the best punter in program history, setting a record for career average at 44.2 yards per punt.

That's a daunting legacy for a true freshman to live up to, but Jay Bramblett held his own last season. The No. 2 punter in the 2019 recruiting class, Bramblett does not get elite distance on his punts – just 39.4 yards per boot last season – but his hang time is very good and Notre Dame ranked 15th nationally, giving up just 3.9 yards per punt return.

Kick returns

Notre Dame has struggled in the kick return game in recent years, ranking 89th, 51st and 91st in the last three seasons in average return yardage. The Irish haven't returned a kick for a score since CJ Sanders took two to the house in 2016.

It looked like the Irish might improve last season, as Michael Young took his first two kicks of the season back for a total of 48 yards, but Young entered the transfer portal midseason – he is now at Cincinnati – and Lawrence Keys III averaged just 19.4 yards on his 10 returns.

This year, the Irish will have plenty of speed on kick returns with true freshman running back Chris Tyree getting the nod as the lead returner. The highly-touted Tyree is one of five backs vying for carries, but he impressed the Irish so much in fall camp that they found a way to get him on the field. The 5-foot-9, 188-pounder ran a 4.38 40-yard dash in high school and could add some much-needed explosiveness to the return game.

Also getting kick return opportunities will be running back Jafar Armstrong. Like Tyree, he's competing with plenty of others for carries, but he can make an impact with his speed and power in the return game.

Punt returns

Shifty wide receiver Chris Finke was the primary punt returner each of the last three seasons and was solid, if unspectacular, in the role. The one-time walk-on wide receiver picked up 9.0 yards per return in 2019, good for 15th in the country, but he did not return a punt for a touchdown in his Irish career. In fact, Notre Dame has not returned a punt for a touchdown since Sanders took one to the house in 2015.

This year, it will be Keys getting most of the touches in the punt return game, with running back Kyren Williams joining him in two-returner sets.

“Lawrence is a kid that we love,” coach Brian Kelly said during fall camp. “He certainly has a skill set that we're going to take advantage of. ... You just never know who that guy is that's going to step up. He has the physical ability to do it, he's just never really had the chance to do it. This is going to be his chance this year.”

Notes: Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath announced that he plans to opt out of playing football this season, focus on his academics until December and then transfer when the season is over. Genmark Heath was projected as a potential starter at the “Buck” linebacker position. The senior played in 39 straight games over the last three years and had 10 tackles and a sack last season. ... The Irish announced their 2020 captains: quarterback Ian Book, offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes, and defensive back Shaun Crawford. Book and Hainsey will be the 24th and 25th two-time captains in Irish history, the first to earn the distinction since Carroll graduate Drue Tranquill did so in 2017 and 2018.

