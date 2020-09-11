Hardworking Homestead grad impresses Irish

Ben Skowronek works hard.

That much has been made clear by everyone at Notre Dame who has watched the Homestead graduate get ready to play his final season of eligibility with the Irish.

The former Northwestern wide receiver, who transferred to Notre Dame after receiving a diploma from the Big Ten's only private institution, worked out one-on-one with Irish quarterback Ian Book at the QB's home in El Dorado Hills, California, over the summer and has since continued to turn heads with the amount of time he spends honing his craft.

“He impressed us in terms of his work ethic,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said of Skowronek. “He comes from a great program and it doesn't surprise us that his character and how he transitioned here was working as hard if not harder than anybody. He did some things in the summer that were as good if not better than what we had seen here in years relative to his work volume.”

Skowronek is the latest on a long list of players from the Summit City who have strapped on a gold helmet. He's the first since Drue Tranquill, a Carroll graduate, in 2018, but prior to that there had been at least one Fort Wayne native on the Irish roster every year since at least 2007.

He talked to Tranquill and former Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith, a Bishop Luers graduate, when he was deciding where he would play his final season of college football and is hoping to follow in their footsteps on a path from South Bend to the NFL.

“All those Fort Wayne guys, Jaylon and Drue, I watched them every Saturday,” Skowronek told NBC in January. “Looking up to those guys from Fort Wayne, I became an Irish fan then.”

Skowronek, who set Homestead records for catches (133), receiving touchdowns (26) and receiving yards (2,181) during his Spartans career, thought he would be in the NFL by now. He entered his final season of eligibility in 2019 with Northwestern as a team captain and a third-year starter.

Instead, a severe ankle injury ended his season after just three games and his pro dreams got put on hold. He transferred to Notre Dame in January, finishing his Wildcats career with 110 catches for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns in 43 games, and that's when he really got down to business.

Working with Dre Muhammad at Traction Athletic Performance in Fort Wayne, he prepared to help the Irish chase their first national championship in 32 years.

“Ben always wanted to play (for a) national title contender,” Muhammad told Irish Sports Daily. “He's always thought he could play at that level, so he's been focused on the opportunity. I think that's what has allowed him to digest what he's been given. It's showing in his work. He has a different mindset than what he's had in the past and that's not saying he wasn't focused. He added to his focus and desire to be good because he knows the stage he's going to perform on is much greater.

“It's also his last year,” Muhammad added. “You take the fact it's his last year, the bigger stage and the opportunity, you combine all those things and he sees all the possibilities. Any smart individual heading into the opportunity would increase their work ethic, mindset and focus.”

The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Skowronek has impressed Book, Notre Dame's fifth-year senior quarterback. Though they don't yet have any game experience together, Skowronek figures to be one of Book's favorite targets, especially early in the season with projected No. 1 wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. out with a broken foot.

“Ben's been great, just another big-bodied receiver,” Book said. “He's really rangy, can make a lot of catches, makes my job a lot easier. ... He knows every spot on the field, he can play every spot and just excited on Saturday to get to show what he can do.”

With Chase Claypool, Chris Finke and Cole Kmet graduating or leaving for the NFL, Book lost three of his primary targets from last season and no returning Irish wide receiver or tight end has more than 16 career receptions.

Skowronek has strong hands and showed his big-play ability with the Wildcats when he made a diving touchdown catch to lead his team to a win over Iowa in 2018, a victory that catapulted Northwestern to the Big Ten Championship Game.

With the season-opener against Duke just a day away, Skowronek's opportunity to prove his worth with a national title contender is within reach.

“Here's a guy with a personality that was outgoing, immediately looking to build relationships,” Kelly said. “He wasn't a guy that talked a lot. He let his actions speak for themselves, which I thought was a great way for him to immediately build respect with his peers. Then he's slowly started to speak up a little bit and I think that's appropriate because he's earned his right to do so.”

