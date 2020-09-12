Even with few fans, Irish grateful to be able to play today

The day has arrived.

After an offseason of wondering whether it would happen – and a few days in August when it seemed as though the 2020 college football season was imploding – Notre Dame will open its season this afternoon in South Bend against Duke, the first of the 10 opponents on its inaugural ACC conference schedule.

The No. 10 Irish will take on the Blue Devils in front of a crowd that is only 20% capacity (about 15,000 people) and limited to students and Notre Dame faculty because of the coronavirus pandemic. Without a roaring crowd behind them, the team plans to provide its own energy on the sidelines as it tries to extend its home winning streak to 19 games.

“I am so excited to play at Notre Dame Stadium this year,” right tackle and captain Robert Hainsey said. “I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. There was a time this year where we didn't even know if we'd be playing football. ... I don't care if there's no one in the stands and it's like a scrimmage, the fact that we get to play football is such a blessing this year and anyone who's upset that (there won't be as many fans), I don't know where they're coming from.

“It's just so exciting that we get to play football this year. That's all that matters to me and I think that's all that matters to my teammates.”

The Irish are coming off an 11-2 season, their third in a row with double-digit victories, a feat they had not matched since 1991 to 1993. Notre Dame has never won 10 or more games four years in a row.

Duke, meanwhile, is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, but the Blue Devils have still played in bowl games in six of the last eight years, a stretch that includes two nine-win seasons and four eight-win seasons.

“I think it's unique and it's appropriate that 2020 opens in South Bend against a great team first of all, a top 10 team without a doubt,” 13th-year Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “Just look at their ability, their talent. But as a program, one of the top-five programs in the history of college football. So it's a great opportunity to test your team. It's a great opportunity to energize your team.”

Cutcliffe, who planned to be Charlie Weis' top assistant at Notre Dame in 2005 before health problems forced him to step down, said he doesn't see a weakness on this Irish team. He got an up-close look at Notre Dame last year, when the Irish went to Durham, North Carolina, and clobbered the Blue Devils 38-7, a game in which Irish quarterback Ian Book threw four touchdown passes and also ran for 139 yards.

Book is back for a third season as the Irish starter, throwing to a group of talented, if largely inexperienced, wide receivers. He'll face a Duke defense that gave up almost 30 points per game last season but has two talented cornerbacks in Mark Gilbert and Josh Blackwell.

On defense, the Irish are led by All-American candidates Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at linebacker and Kyle Hamilton, a freshman All-American in 2019, at safety. The Blue Devils start former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice, who backed up Tigers star Trevor Lawrence the last two seasons. He'll take over an offense that ranked 94th in scoring last season and ran for just 3.6 yards per carry.

The Irish are starting the season after having only 22 of their usual 25 preseason practices because of a spike in positive COVID-19 tests in mid-August. Coach Brian Kelly, entering his 11th season at the helm and just 13 wins shy of Knute Rockne's all-time program record, said his team will be ready to go with “no excuses,” though he certainly would've liked to have those extra practices.

“The basic tenets of having a really good football team, potentially a great football team, are in place,” Kelly said. “Now we're going to have to go prove it.”

dsinn@jg.net