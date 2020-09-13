Limit on fans doesn't limit enthusiasm

SOUTH BEND – The first sign that something was different at Notre Dame was the parking lot.

On football gamedays, the lot is usually jam-packed with reveling tailgaters hours before the game. When the No. 10 Irish opened their season against Duke on Saturday, the lot was quiet, just filled with cars as it would be during any weekday.

For extra safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the Irish have banned tailgates at home games this season and are limiting attendance at Notre Dame Stadium to just 20% capacity, or about 15,000 fans, with tickets available to students and faculty only.

That decision, made well in advance of Saturday's season-opener, led the Irish players and coaches to believe that the stadium would be rather quiet when they faced the Blue Devils. Instead, the consensus was one of pleasant surprise as more than 10,000 fans, about 9,000 of them students, combined to bring plenty of life to the mostly empty stadium.

“The atmosphere in the stadium, I was blown away,” coach Brian Kelly said after Notre Dame's 27-13 win. “I was expecting it to be like an intrasquad scrimmage. That was a great environment. Our students created this, for our guys, and (the players) said this to me, they are overjoyed in the sense that it felt like a football game.

“There were students in the stands and they created an atmosphere that felt like a real football game in there. I'm not saying it was a roaring den that we couldn't hear, but they made it loud. So really appreciate what our students did in coming out in force and making a great environment.”

Athletic director Jack Swarbrick was also impressed with the Irish student body and their commitment to the program, even in the face of a mask mandate, social-distancing restrictions in the stadium and a steady rain most of the afternoon.

“Our students were amazing,” Swarbrick told Yahoo! Sports. “I challenged them in a letter this week to make 8,000 sound like 80,000 and there were times where they came pretty damn close.”

The fans mostly clumped together in small groups around the stadium, while the band practiced near-perfect social distancing in its section of the stands. During the game, the Irish video staff used a gimmick they called the “Physical Distancing Cam,” showing fans on the video board that were standing together and encouraging them to move further apart. Many fans began dancing when they were shown on the board.

The Irish players planned on needing to create their own energy on the sideline, but they were also excited about how much noise the limited crowd was able to make. It wasn't the usual raucous atmosphere of a Notre Dame football game, but it certainly wasn't silent, either.

“I was trying not to think (about the crowd) at all,” quarterback Ian Book said. “I didn't want to run out there and be disappointed or anything, that was no part of my game plan. I wanted to pretend it was 80,000 (in the stands), but when I got out there, I was pretty happy with the crowd that we had. They did a great job, felt like more people than I thought it would be, so I loved it.”

At the end of games in normal times, the Irish gather in the end zone near the student section and link arms to sing the alma mater. On Saturday, the players got together as usual, but instead of linking arms, they spread 6 feet apart and sang to those in attendance across the stadium.

“It was kind of weird because you're used to wrapping up with your brothers, showing love,” linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said of the postgame song. “But it is what it is, we have to adjust to the culture nowadays. ... At the end of the day, what's important is singing the alma mater.”

What also was important was that despite the lack of the full home-field advantage, the Irish stretched their home winning streak to 19 games, the longest run since 1990.

