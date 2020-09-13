Trickery ignites Irish revival

SOUTH BEND – No. 10 Notre Dame passed its first 2020 test Saturday, though with something less than flying colors.

The No. 10 Irish got off to a slow start and fell behind early, but a gutsy trick-play call from coach Brian Kelly helped rouse his team, and Notre Dame rumbled to a 27-13 victory over visiting Duke behind a 100-yard rushing performance from redshirt freshman Kyren Williams in his first collegiate start. There were 10,097 fans – 90% of them students – practicing social distancing in the stands for the program's first ever game as a member of a conference.

The first quarter was a struggle for the Irish (1-0), who were outgained 151-7 even though they held the Blue Devils (0-1) to just three points.

Duke came out with some new looks on offense and defense, and it took Notre Dame some time to adjust. The tough start could have snowballed, but the Irish remained poised in a difficult spot.

“I actually liked the way that the energy was today, even though we might have had a slow start in the first half,” said quarterback Ian Book, who was sacked twice in his first four dropbacks. “I didn't see anybody shy away or anything like that. Everyone was like, 'OK, we're ready to go. Let's go, we got the second quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter to go, we're fine.'

“There's no reason to freak out. ... That's what I see with this team, I don't see anybody giving up and I just see the will to win with these guys.”

Notre Dame's first three drives were three-and-outs and the fourth looked like it would end in another quick punt. Instead, Kelly called a fake punt from Notre Dame's own 21 and punter Jay Bramblett scrambled 14 yards for a first down, the longest Irish gain of the game to that point.

“My thought process was, 'I hope the heck it works,'” Kelly said. “It was there, we saw it on film. Jay is a very good athlete and ... he had to cut back to make that first down. We needed a little bit of momentum, and so I just felt like it was the right time to make the call.”

After the punt, Notre Dame's offense awoke and marched straight down the field, with a 20-yard screen pass to Jafar Armstrong setting the Irish up near the goal line. Williams did the rest, capping a 12-play, 96-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on which he broke a tackle attempt in the backfield. The score put Notre Dame up 7-3 and the Irish never trailed again.

Williams was far from finished, however. The freshman, who touched the ball only seven times last season, took a screen pass 75 yards into the red zone in the second quarter and later went around the left side untouched for a 26-yard scoring run that put Notre Dame ahead 17-6 in the third period.

The 5-foot-9 back finished with 112 rushing yards on 19 carries and added 93 receiving yards. He emerged from a crowded field to win the job in camp and showed why Saturday, attacking a heavy workload head on.

“During camp I was taking a lot of reps, so my body was used to it,” said Williams, who received the game ball and entered the media room clutching it in his hands. “My load is exactly where I want it to be. I definitely thought I was going to have a big impact on this game. I came in with a great mindset and great confidence and knew that if I just played my game I could play well.”

Duke closed to within 17-13 late in the third quarter on a 2-yard quarterback sneak from Chase Brice, but the Irish slammed the door late, with the clinching score going to wide receiver Avery Davis on a 17-yard pass from Book. Davis outfought a defender in good coverage for the ball and caught the touchdown pass on his fingertips.

Notre Dame's defense was led by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who tied a career-high with nine tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

The Irish ran into some injury trouble when 2019 Freshman All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, who had a huge first half with seven tackles and a pass breakup, sprained his ankle in the third quarter and did not return. Kelly said he could have returned and the injury isn't serious.

Former Homestead wide receiver Ben Skowronek, playing his first game with the Irish, was targeted just once and did not catch a pass before injuring his hamstring in the second quarter. That injury is not believed to be serious.

Note: During the game, Notre Dame announced that it had reached an agreement to extend Kelly's contract through the 2024 season, a deal that had been in the works since December. Kelly is 93-37 in 10-plus seasons with the Irish. If he remains the coach through at least 2023, he will pass Knute Rockne to become the longest-tenured head coach in program history.

dsinn@jg.net