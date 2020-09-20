Irish dominate on both sides against Bulls

SOUTH BEND – In Week 1 against Duke, Notre Dame was outgained by 147 yards. In Week 2 against South Florida, the seventh-ranked Irish outgained the visiting Bulls by 109.

The difference illustrates just how well Notre Dame accomplished its main goal for the week: Getting off to a faster start.

The Irish scored touchdowns on their first four offensive possessions and gave up just one first down in its first four defensive possessions, quickly putting distance between themselves and the rebuilding Bulls before cruising to a 52-0 victory Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in front of 10,085 fans.

“That's what we focused on all week, the coaches did a great job of bringing it up early in the week that we want to start fast,” said quarterback Ian Book, who had three rushing touchdowns. “We didn't do that last week, so it was really important to focus on that this week. We did it all through practice. Part of that is just a mindset and part of that is just focusing and attention to detail, going out there and executing. ... That's how we gotta start every game.”

Irish running back C'Bo Flemister led the way with 127 yards and a touchdown, his first career 100-yard performance, while redshirt freshman linebacker Jack Kiser picked up a team-best eight tackles in his first career start.

The win was the 20th straight for Notre Dame at home, the third-longest streak since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930, and the 26th straight over an unranked opponent.

The Irish received the kickoff and immediately began marching toward their first touchdown. Book completed a 24-yard pass to tight end Tommy Tremble – who had three catches for 60 yards – on the game's first play from scrimmage and later scored himself from 4 yards out less than three minutes into the game.

True freshman Chris Tyree ran the second touchdown in from a yard out, his first collegiate score. Following another Book rushing touchdown, Flemister had a 26-yard scamper around the right side early in the second quarter to make it 28-0. Book added a third quarterback sneak touchdown, making him the first Irish QB to have three rushing touchdowns in a half and pushing Notre Dame to a 35-0 halftime lead.

“You gotta give those touchdowns to the running backs who brought us all the way down there and to the (offensive) line,” Book said of his TDs. “All those guys up front, they're paving the way and I only have to get a yard, so I don't want to take credit for those.”

The defense stifled a South Florida offense that averaged 7.7 yards per carry in Week 1 against The Citadel. That was despite missing starters Kyle Hamilton at safety, TaRiq Bracy at corner and Shayne Simon at linebacker, plus Simon's top backup in Marist Liufau. Notre Dame's top three tacklers – Kiser, safety Houston Griffith and cornerback Clarence Lewis – were emergency starters.

With the top two at his position out, Kiser, the 2018 Indiana Mr. Football out of Class A Pioneer, stepped into Simon's usual spot and finished with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and the game ball. The locker room dissolved in cheers when Kiser was presented the game ball, coach Brian Kelly said.

“I was kidding (defensive coordinator) Clark (Lea), I was like, 'What are you doing? Why hasn't (Kiser) been starting all year?'” Kelly said. “Tongue in cheek, but he's prepared himself very well.”

Kiser was on the scout team as recently as Tuesday and didn't find out he'd be starting until Saturday.

“You always have to be ready,” Kiser said. “Playing on scout team, your goal is always to make it up and get to the next level. When I found out (I was starting) the mentality was, 'Alright, let's go, it's time to play.' I knew the game plan.”

In addition to Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek, who was out with a hamstring injury, the Irish were without four starters – Hamilton, Simon, Bracy and wide receiver Lawrence Keys III – and four key backups in quarterback Brendon Clark, running back Jahmir Smith, defensive end Ovie Oghoufo and Liufau. Only Hamilton had an announced injury during the week and the rest of the inactives might be related to the coronavirus pandemic, though Kelly did not confirm that.

“You never want to lose any guys,” Kelly said. “But I think we are a strong group mentally. ... I'm sick about losing any player that has committed so much time and effort to the cause and their commitment to Notre Dame football.”

The victory was Notre Dame's first shutout since beating Bowling Green by an identical 52-0 tally in October.

