Irish defense faces another tough test

Notre Dame has already faced one offense ranked in the top 10 in the country this season. The Irish were able to slow that unit down enough to earn a double-overtime win over Clemson.

On Friday, another elite offense will get a chance at the Irish. This time, however, that offense has its starting quarterback in the lineup and he's playing as well as anyone in the country. While Clemson's Trevor Lawrence missed the game against Notre Dame after testing positive for COVID-19, Sam Howell of North Carolina is healthy as can be and is coming off one of the best games by a quarterback in college football this season.

In the No. 25 Tar Heels' most recent game, against Wake Forest on Nov. 14, Howell went 32 for 45 for 550 yards and six touchdowns. North Carolina needed every bit of that production in a 59-53 victory that improved its record to 6-2.

“He throws the best deep ball in the league,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said of Howell, high praise when Lawrence, the likely future No. 1 NFL draft pick, is also in the conference. “That's really the difference with Sam. ... He's able to locate, he doesn't – I like to use phrase 'ice the puck' – throw it out of bounds. He gives his receivers a chance to catch it. That's really what separates Sam from the other quarterbacks we've seen.”

Howell might be the best quarterback the Irish have seen this season, but No. 3 Notre Dame is also the best defense Howell has seen, maybe in his entire college career. The Irish are giving up only 16.6 points per game, good for 11th in the country. Outside of the Clemson game, when they surrendered 40 against an offense that is still explosive even without Lawrence, the Blue and Gold have given up 13.2 points per contest in their other six ACC matchups.

Against Clemson, the Irish sold out to stop all-everything running back Travis Etienne and dared true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to beat them. Uiagalelei very nearly did just that and it's unlikely Notre Dame will try the same game plan against Howell and North Carolina's offense, which is 10th in the country at 43.1 points per game.

“North Carolina is an explosive team,” Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford said. “They have great receivers on the outside, a lot of speed, a lot of skill, and a quarterback that can get them the ball. The quarterback can make any throw. ... We just have to make sure that we're tight in coverage because he does fit the ball into small windows.”

North Carolina has the speed at wide receiver (Dyami Brown is fourth in the country in receiving yards with 829 on 18.4 per reception) and running back (Javonte Williams and Michael Carter average more than seven yards per carry each, and Williams leads the nation with 15 rushing touchdowns) to make his job simply a matter of “read and react.”

Crawford said the key to slowing down those formations will be disguising coverages and not being too aggressive one way or the other before Howell has made a decision.

“He's reading the safeties and he's reading the corners, and so we have to do a great job of disguising and staying true to our reads,” Crawford said.

dsinn@jg.net