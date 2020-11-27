Irish spend holiday preparing for game

It wasn't a normal Thanksgiving for Notre Dame football.

Instead of going home to see their families during the holiday, the No. 3 Irish, to a man, stayed in South Bend and prepared for probably the most difficult game remaining on their schedule, which takes place this afternoon against No. 25 North Carolina and its high-powered offense.

“Nobody traveled,” coach Brian Kelly said of Notre Dame's Thanksgiving. “Nobody was in a position to do so either, because we wanted to maintain our bubble. Guys were here. We stayed in our modified quarantine, if you will. … I think once you step outside this environment that we've created, you open yourself up to the uncertainty.”

The entire team opting to remain in South Bend is another example of the focus Kelly has lauded in his team all season. After a bye week, the Irish, who were second in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, will need to keep that focus on the field if they want improve their record to 9-0 and remain on track for a Playoff spot when they travel to Chapel Hill.

North Carolina was ranked as high as No. 5 in October before a head-scratching loss to Florida State.

Now the Tar Heels are back in the rankings, get Notre Dame at home and are itching to prove they belong on a national stage.

“I'm really approaching it just to look at it and see where we are nationally,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “We know where Notre Dame is. They're one of the best teams in the country. They're probably a playoff team. Right now people would project they'll definitely be in the ACC Championship Game. They've dominated most of the teams they've played. So everybody knows where Notre Dame is. Nobody knows where we are.”

While quarterback Sam Howell gets a lot of the headlines – and rightfully so, the sophomore is averaging 10.6 yards per attempt – North Carolina can also get it done on the ground. The two-headed monster of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter has combined for more than 2,100 scrimmage yards this season and Williams leads the nation in rushing touchdowns with 15.

Notre Dame defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa said the game could be decided in the trenches.

“It's just coming down to a game of dominance,” said Tagovailoa-Amosa, who has four tackles for loss and a sack this season. “It just depends on who's going to be the most dominant front. For us as a D-line, that's a challenge that we like to take. … It's going to come down to resetting the line of scrimmage.”

When North Carolina has struggled, it has generally been because of its defense. The Tar Heels are giving up more than 30 points per game and surrendered 53 and 606 yards to Wake Forest in its most recent game, a 59-53 North Carolina victory. Notre Dame's offense has scored 40-plus points in three of its last four games and quarterback Ian Book has thrown 10 touchdowns since his last interception in Week 1.

