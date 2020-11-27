Notre Dame women's breakdown

5 facts

• Notre Dame reached the national title game in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019, winning the 2018 title with a victory over Mississippi State. Last year, after losing five WNBA draft picks, the Irish slipped to a 13-18 record and an 8-10 mark in ACC play. It was Notre Dame's worst record since 1981.

• In April, long-time coach Muffet McGraw resigned. McGraw won 848 games with the Irish over 33 seasons.

• In McGraw's place is one of her former players, point guard Niele Ivey. Ivey played in the WNBA and was then an assistant coach with the Irish from 2007 to 2019. She spent the 2019-20 campaign as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies.

• The Irish had five players average double figures in points last season and all five are back: senior Destinee Walker (14.6 points per game), sophomore Sam Brunelle (13.9 points), junior Katlyn Gilbert (13.6 points), sophomore Anaya Peoples (12.6 points) and senior Mikayla Vaughn (10.6 points).

• Notre Dame brings in a loaded recruiting class that includes four of the top 44 players in the country, led by 6-foot-2 power forward Madeline Westbeld, the fifth-ranked forward in the class. In addition, the Irish added Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey, a two-year starter with the Hokies, who is the sister of Irish assistant coach Michaela Mabrey and former Irish guard Marina Mabrey.

4 key players

Sam Brunelle: Brunelle was arguably the best freshman in the ACC last season and averaged 5.8 points. She'll need to cut down on turnovers after giving the ball away 92 times.

Dara Mabrey: Notre Dame shot just 27% from 3-point range last season, ranking 317th nationally. Mabrey was third in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 36.4% last season.

Anaya Peoples: Peoples' 8.1 rebounds rebounds per game led all ACC freshmen and were third-most ever for a Notre Dame freshman. She missed the last 14 games of the season after season-ending shoulder surgery.

Alli Campbell: Campbell was the No. 8 point guard in the country in the 2020 recruiting class. She averaged 28 points her senior year of high school, but will need to be a distributor for an Irish team that lost top assister Marta Sniezek.

3 key games

At Ohio, today: The first game for Notre Dame without McGraw on the sidelines in 33 years is a rare road matchup against a MAC opponent. It's also the first-ever game as a head coach for Ivey.

Vs. Michigan, Dec. 3: The Wolverines are coming off a 21-11 campaign and are No. 25 in the preseason AP Poll. This is good early-season measuring stick for the rebuilding Irish.

At Louisville, Feb. 7: The defending ACC Champions went 28-4 last year and are No. 5 in the preseason poll. They beat the Irish by 30 in both meetings last season. This could be one of the most hostile environments Notre Dame faces.

2 questions

Can the Irish rebound? Notre Dame had an average rebounding margin of negative-5.7, ranking 309th in the country, one spot above Coppin State last season. Getting Peoples back will help and Vaughn averaged 7 boards, but the Irish need others to step up.

Can Ivey follow a legend? Niele Ivey, 43, certainly has the resume and reputation to take on the most difficult of coaching jobs: replacing a program fixture. But she's never been a head coach before. Can she guide a young team trying to find its way?

1 big thing

Notre Dame is No. 22 in the preseason AP Poll, a lofty perch for a team coming off such a difficult season. That ranking likely reflects the roster, which is brimming with young talent. Can the next wave of Notre Dame stars turn the Irish into a contender this season or are the Irish still a year away from returning to their place among the elite?

