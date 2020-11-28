Notre Dame men's breakdown

5 facts

• Notre Dame went 20-12 last season, including a 10-10 record in ACC play. The Irish won their opening game in the ACC Tournament and were on the NCAA Tournament bubble when the season was shut down. Notre Dame has not been to the Big Dance since 2017.

• The Irish are led by coach Mike Brey, who is entering his 20th season at the helm. He is the seventh-longest-tenured Division I coach. Brey has guided Notre Dame to 12 NCAA Tournaments.

• Notre Dame loses its top two scorers from last season in big man John Mooney (16.2 points per game) and guard T.J. Gibbs (13.3). Mooney was second among all Division I players in rebounding at 12.7 per contest and led the country with 25 double-doubles.

• The Irish return five former top 100 recruits, led by junior guard Prentiss Hubb and his 12.1 points and 5.1 assists per game. Notre Dame has size in the form of 6-foot-11 Juwan Durham (7.8 points per game on 57% shooting last season) and 6-10 Nate Laszewski (7.4 points per game, 31% 3-point shooting).

• The Irish early schedule is brutal with games against No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 10 Kentucky and Purdue on its nonconference slate, plus a matchup against No. 9 Duke in the ACC season opener Dec. 16.

4 key players

Prentiss Hubb: Notre Dame's leading returning scorer led the team in assists last season, but he shot only 38.5% from the field. He'll have to improve his efficiency as he carries more of the scoring load.

Dane Goodwin: The 6-6 junior shot 37.7% from 3-point range last year, the best of any returning player on an Irish team that ranked 11th in the country in attempts from long range.

Juwan Durham: The towering Connecticut transfer has been an efficient role player for two seasons with the Irish, but will have to step up in Mooney's absence.

Cormac Ryan: A 6-foot-5 guard who sat out last season after transferring from Stanford, Ryan averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman with the Cardinal. He shot only 33.3%, however.

3 key games

At Michigan State, today: No time like the present for Notre Dame to start stockpiling quality wins. The Irish didn't have a victory over a ranked opponent all of last season, going 0-6.

Vs. Duke, Dec. 16: The Irish have lost to the Blue Devils six times in a row, including the last four by at least 18 points. They open their ACC schedule against a conference favorite at home with an opportunity to make a statement.

Vs. Florida State, March 6: If Notre Dame is in the NCAA Tournament picture late in the season, beating a quality opponent like the Seminoles just before the ACC Tournament could be a significant data point for the selection committee.

2 questions

Can Notre Dame close? The Irish had three losses against top-15 opponents by three or fewer points last season. Can the Irish find a way to win a few against ranked teams and boost their tournament resume come March?

Can the Irish survive without Mooney? Notre Dame's do-everything forward was a two-time All-ACC performer and kept the Irish in a lot of games with yeoman's work on the glass. Notre Dame has the size to replace him, but can they cobble together a front line that cleans the boards reasonably well without Mooney?

1 big thing

After a down season in 2018-19, Notre Dame got back on track last year but wasn't able to come up with the big wins necessary to make it an NCAA Tournament lock. Now, without longtime program fixtures Mooney and Gibbs, the Irish are looking to end a March Madness drought that equals the longest of Brey's tenure. The early-season schedule could give an indication of whether the Irish are ready to make that happen.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

dsinn@jg.net