Much at stake as Irish face Syracuse
Undefeated regular season, playoff spot
DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette
Notre Dame is no stranger to undefeated seasons. The Irish have completed the regular season without a loss 17 times in their history. A victory against Syracuse today would increase that total to 18.
A win against the Orange would run No. 2 Notre Dame's record to 10-0 and give the Irish a second undefeated regular season in the last three years. Even for a storied program such as Notre Dame, that's a rare feat. The Irish have not reached that lofty benchmark since going undefeated in four straight seasons from 1946 to 1949.
There is still one game to play before Notre Dame gets there. In Syracuse (1-9), the Irish are facing the Atlantic Coast Conference's last-place team. The Orange's only victory came against Georgia Tech in September. Syracuse has lost seven straight games.
Although Notre Dame has already clinched a spot in the conference championship game, the Irish don't plan to take it easy or rest starters against the Orange. Notre Dame is trying to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee, continue a home winning streak that is more than three years long and maintain the focus that has been a hallmark of the season.
“It's still important for our football team because there's so many things going on,” coach Brian Kelly said. “To send our seniors out on a winning note has always been important here at Notre Dame, regardless of the season. ... A lot of things to play for, but it's never really been about that for us. It's much more about this consistency of performance and how you prepare for it.
“That really didn't change much for us. It's really about preparing and putting together the kind of performance that needs to be consistent if you really entertain any thoughts of being a championship football team.”
Notre Dame does indeed have championship goals. After losing in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl following their 2018 undefeated season, the Irish are back in pursuit of the program's first national championship in more than three decades with a similar cast to the one that got Notre Dame to the threshold two years ago.
Although there are some differences in scheme, Notre Dame's veterans believe the 2018 and 2020 teams are similar, but the 2020 group is more experienced.
“For the most part, we have the same skill set, we have the same guys, we just understand (what we're doing) better,” fifth-year senior defensive end Ade Ogundeji said. “When you've got a lot of guys that have been in the program for 4-5 years, who understand the playbook, you can get a better grasp of what's going on, so that's the difference.”
Before the 2020 team can even reach the same heights as 2018, much less surpass them, the Irish have to take down the Orange. Syracuse, two years removed from a 10-3 season, has struggled. Injuries and opt-outs because of the coronavirus pandemic have left the team without a third of its roster. Syracuse is dressing fewer than 60 scholarship players.
Where Syracuse has really struggled has been in the trenches.
The Orange is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry, 122nd in the country out of 127 teams currently playing.
On defense, Syracuse is giving up 4.3 yards per attempt and more than 200 rushing yards per contest.
The Irish are rolling up nearly 230 yards per game on the ground and will likely try to spread the wealth at running back with carries for Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, C'Bo Flemister and potentially even wide receiver Braden Lenzy, who will be playing for the first time since Oct. 10 because of a hamstring injury.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
When: 2:30 p.m. today
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend
Records: No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0, 8-0 ACC), Syracuse (1-9, 1-8)
TV: NBC
3 Storylines
Offensive line shuffle: Notre Dame has the No. 1 offensive line in the country, according to Pro Football Focus analytics, but that line has been hit by a series of injuries in recent weeks. First, center Jarrett Patterson went down with a season-ending foot injury. Then right guard Tommy Kraemer was lost to an emergency appendectomy. Center Zeke Correll and right guard Josh Lugg did an admirable job of filling in against North Carolina, when Notre Dame ran for 199 yards, but now Correll is hurt and will be a game-time decision against Syracuse. If he can't go, redshirt junior Dillan Gibbons will play right guard and Lugg will move to center. Kraemer could play this week in an emergency, but the Irish would prefer to hold him out and give him two weeks of rest before the conference championship game.
Winningest quarterback: Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one victory away from setting the all-time Notre Dame record for wins by a quarterback with 30. The fifth-year senior has a 29-3 career record, is 14-0 at Notre Dame Stadium and 18-0 against opponents from the ACC. He is tied with Tom Clements (1972-74), Ron Powlus (1994-97) and Brady Quinn (2003-06), who each won 29 games. Book has thrown 237 consecutive passes without an interception, the longest streak in Notre Dame history and tied for the longest active streak in FBS football.
Double digits: A win for Notre Dame would give the Irish four straight 10-win seasons, a feat the program has never accomplished before. The Irish have won double-digit games 20 times in their history and five of those seasons have come in coach Brian Kelly's decade. A victory against the Orange would give him six such seasons in 11 years.
Prediction: No. 2 Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 7
- Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette
