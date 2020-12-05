Much at stake as Irish face Syracuse

Notre Dame is no stranger to undefeated seasons. The Irish have completed the regular season without a loss 17 times in their history. A victory against Syracuse today would increase that total to 18.

A win against the Orange would run No. 2 Notre Dame's record to 10-0 and give the Irish a second undefeated regular season in the last three years. Even for a storied program such as Notre Dame, that's a rare feat. The Irish have not reached that lofty benchmark since going undefeated in four straight seasons from 1946 to 1949.

There is still one game to play before Notre Dame gets there. In Syracuse (1-9), the Irish are facing the Atlantic Coast Conference's last-place team. The Orange's only victory came against Georgia Tech in September. Syracuse has lost seven straight games.

Although Notre Dame has already clinched a spot in the conference championship game, the Irish don't plan to take it easy or rest starters against the Orange. Notre Dame is trying to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee, continue a home winning streak that is more than three years long and maintain the focus that has been a hallmark of the season.

“It's still important for our football team because there's so many things going on,” coach Brian Kelly said. “To send our seniors out on a winning note has always been important here at Notre Dame, regardless of the season. ... A lot of things to play for, but it's never really been about that for us. It's much more about this consistency of performance and how you prepare for it.

“That really didn't change much for us. It's really about preparing and putting together the kind of performance that needs to be consistent if you really entertain any thoughts of being a championship football team.”

Notre Dame does indeed have championship goals. After losing in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl following their 2018 undefeated season, the Irish are back in pursuit of the program's first national championship in more than three decades with a similar cast to the one that got Notre Dame to the threshold two years ago.

Although there are some differences in scheme, Notre Dame's veterans believe the 2018 and 2020 teams are similar, but the 2020 group is more experienced.

“For the most part, we have the same skill set, we have the same guys, we just understand (what we're doing) better,” fifth-year senior defensive end Ade Ogundeji said. “When you've got a lot of guys that have been in the program for 4-5 years, who understand the playbook, you can get a better grasp of what's going on, so that's the difference.”

Before the 2020 team can even reach the same heights as 2018, much less surpass them, the Irish have to take down the Orange. Syracuse, two years removed from a 10-3 season, has struggled. Injuries and opt-outs because of the coronavirus pandemic have left the team without a third of its roster. Syracuse is dressing fewer than 60 scholarship players.

Where Syracuse has really struggled has been in the trenches.

The Orange is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry, 122nd in the country out of 127 teams currently playing.

On defense, Syracuse is giving up 4.3 yards per attempt and more than 200 rushing yards per contest.

The Irish are rolling up nearly 230 yards per game on the ground and will likely try to spread the wealth at running back with carries for Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, C'Bo Flemister and potentially even wide receiver Braden Lenzy, who will be playing for the first time since Oct. 10 because of a hamstring injury.

