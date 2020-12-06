QB shines for 10-0 Irish

SOUTH BEND – In barely more than three minutes, No. 2 Notre Dame turned a possible upset loss into a near-blowout victory.

The Irish scored 21 consecutive points just before halftime and held visiting Syracuse at arm's length in the second half to win 45-21 at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 6,381.

The victory completed the 18th undefeated regular season in program history and second in the last three years.

“It's extremely gratifying to finish the season the way we did,” coach Brian Kelly said. “It's about finishing for our seniors, a win at home, getting Ian Book into the record books as (now) the winningest quarterback in the history of Notre Dame, solidifying our position in the College Football Playoff picture.

“This group is built different. The consistency they've shown over the last three years (Notre Dame is 33-3 in that span) is amazing.”

The victory was Book's 30th as the starter. The fifth-year senior owns a 30-3 record and broke the wins mark in style, rolling up 338 total yards and accounting for five touchdowns (two rushing), including all three during the game-turning stretch late in the second quarter. He also threw an interception, stopping his Notre Dame record streak of passes without a pick at 266.

“Ian Book, he's just a ballplayer, man. He just does stuff that no one can imagine doing,” tight end Tommy Tremble said. “He's a baller, man.”

Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) came into the game as a nearly five-touchdown favorite but started sluggishly, falling behind 7-3 when Syracuse (1-10, 1-9) quarterback Rex Culpepper found receiver Anthony Queeley for an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

With the Irish on their heels, Book stepped up, finding a huge swath of green and scrambling 28 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 3:18 left in the first half. Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek sprang the quarterback with a big block downfield. Skowronek also had four catches for 71 yards.

With the Irish up 10-7, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa sacked Culpepper and forced a fumble that Marist Liufau recovered for the Irish at the Syracuse 21. On the next play, Book found receiver Javon McKinley along the sideline for a touchdown.

But McKinley and Book weren't done. Just 1:24 later, after a Syracuse punt, Book threw deep down the sideline and McKinley hauled it in for a 28-yard touchdown and a 24-7 Irish halftime lead just 3:13 after they had trailed. The fifth-year senior receiver had seven catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

“Ian came running off the field and he said, 'I can't believe they pressed (McKinley),'” Kelly said. “We're at that stage where Ian doesn't believe that if you press (cover) McKinley that anyone can defend him. And he's going to put the ball where it needs to be. That kind of recognition and belief and trust is where this offense has grown.”

Syracuse never seriously threatened in the second half, though the Orange did have two long rushing touchdowns. The Irish defense gave up 414 total yards and 6.5 yards per rush to a Syracuse offense that came in averaging only 2.7 yards per carry.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forced a fumble and had two pass breakups, and the Irish defense forced four turnovers despite not being satisfied with its performance.

“The defense is a little disappointed that we didn't play up to our standard,” linebacker and 2018 Indiana Mr. Football Jack Kiser said. “They were able to rush a little bit on us, so we have to tighten things up.”

The Irish have the nation's longest active win streak at 16 games and have won 24 in a row at home, the longest streak in the history of Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame has gone through three straight home schedules without a loss.

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams ran for 110 yards to surpass 1,000 for the season, the first Irish back to do so since 2017.

