ACC Championship breakdown

No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson played an instant-classic when they met in November in South Bend and the Irish emerged with a 47-40 double-overtime win that vaulted it to an undefeated regular season.

On Saturday, the teams will see if they can top that performance when they meet again, this time with the ACC championship on the line. Clemson has a couple of key players back in its lineup for this matchup, while the Irish are out to prove that their win in the first meeting wasn't a fluke.

Here's how the teams stack up against each other.

Offense

Clemson: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence barely missed a beat when he returned to the lineup following his bout with COVID-19, though he did look somewhat human in a win against Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame was able to slow down all-everything running back Travis Etienne the first time these teams met, and he has not run for 100 yards since Oct. 10. The Tigers will try to get him the ball in space, but this could be a passing-heavy offensive attack, with Cornell Powell, who burned the Irish in November, leading the way and Amari Rodgers always dangerous.

Notre Dame: Ian Book has been a magician in the latter half of the season after a slow start, racking up 300 total yards in four straight games and making plays when everything seems in chaos around him. His connection with wide receiver Javon McKinley has led to back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the fifth-year senior and Ben Skowronek and Avery Davis have provided solid secondary targets.

Running back Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards against Clemson on Nov. 7. He plays behind one of the best offensive lines in the country, though it is without center Jarrett Patterson because of a foot injury. That puts redshirt freshman Zeke Correll in the spotlight.

Edge: Clemson

Defense

Clemson: The Tigers are probably getting linebacker James Skalski back from a groin injury, which has caused him to miss three games this season. He didn't play against Notre Dame, but had 90 tackles last season.

Clemson is giving up 18.3 points per game, 15th nationally, and safety Nolan Turner is a star with three interceptions and two pass breakups. The Tigers will be without valuable linebacker Jake Venables, who has a broken arm.

Notre Dame: The Irish secondary got gashed the first time around against the Tigers, giving up 439 passing yards and the gameplan will likely change this time around.

The rush defense has been one of the best in country, keeping talented runners such as Etienne and Javonte Williams in check. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the team's best at the position since Fort Wayne native and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Edge: Notre Dame

Special teams

Clemson: The Tigers call on Etienne to return punts and kicks when they need a boost and Rodgers is explosive, averaging 7.8 yards in the punt return game. Notre Dame bottled up the Clemson return in November, repeatedly sticking the Tigers with field position inside the 15.

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter has a range of more than 50 yards and made a program-record 122 straight extra points.

Notre Dame: Speedy freshman Chris Tyree has come close to breaking big returns on a couple of kickoffs, but hasn't gone the distance yet.

Senior kicker Jonathan Doerer made kicks of 45 and 44 yards against Clemson earlier this year. Punter Jay Bramblett averages 41 yards and is a very good athlete, tackling Etienne on a return in November and pulling off a fake punt against Duke.

Edge: Clemson

Coaching

Clemson: Dabo Swinney is considered by many the best coach in the country. He's taken Clemson to the College Football Playoff in five straight seasons. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is one of the most sought-after assistants in the nation and will likely have some new blitzes designed for the Irish after Williams' terrific pickups from the running back position stymied the Tigers the first time.

Notre Dame: Brian Kelly has led the Irish to four straight 10-win seasons for the first time in program history and has rebuilt the program since a disastrous 4-8 2016 campaign. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea is the new head coach at Vanderbilt. Will that affect his game-planning abilities?

Edge: Clemson

Intangibles

Clemson: Swinney has excelled in creating a “nobody believes in us” narrative around his program, even as the Tigers have morphed into a year-in, year-out juggernaut. There will be no shortage of “revenge game” motivation after losing to the Irish in the regular season.

Notre Dame: The Irish should have plenty of their own motivation as the regular-season victory over Clemson has been de-valued because of Lawrence's absence. A win would clinch their spot in the College Football Playoff.

Advantage: Even

