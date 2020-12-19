Clemson rematch doesn't faze Irish

The old adage says that it's difficult to beat a good team twice.

That is precisely what No. 2 Notre Dame will try to do when it plays third-ranked Clemson in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina, today. The Irish defeated the Tigers 47-40 in a double-overtime thriller in South Bend in November, propelling Notre Dame to a second undefeated regular season in three years.

Today, Notre Dame will attempt to topple college football royalty a second time and in the process win the Atlantic Coast Conference title in its first season ever playing in a conference. More importantly, the winner is almost certainly guaranteed one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff.

To hear coach Brian Kelly tell it, the Irish are ready to take the field.

“Let's go, let's go play,” Kelly said. “Enough statements. I don't know what else to say. We had to test six times to get to this game so, enough talk. Let's go play. … If we could play Friday, yeah, the guys would want to play Friday. We know Clemson, they know us. You got two really good football teams. There's a lot of excitement. The guys are ready to play.”

Despite Notre Dame's victory in the first matchup and the Irish being the higher-ranked team, Clemson is favored by 101/2 points this time. That's in large part because of the return of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the first meeting after a positive test for COVID-19. Lawrence is the likely future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick and has tossed 20 touchdowns against only three interceptions this season.

The Tigers are also likely to get linebacker James Skalski, the team's heart, soul and brain on defense, back from a groin injury. He also did not play in the first matchup.

Notre Dame is downplaying any notion of being the underdog, however.

“Not many people thought we'd win that game,” Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book said of the first matchup. “We heard the outside noise and we were able to get that win and prove ourselves right. That's what we do, it's all about the guys in our room, proving them right, we don't worry about everybody else.

“But there were a lot of doubters. Our whole team believed we could win before that game started and I think this game will just be the same thing. People are probably saying a lot of things about (Clemson's) players being gone and now they're back, that there's no way (we can win). … We believe we can do it and that's what matters.”

What also could matter is Notre Dame slowing down Clemson's passing game. The Irish gave up 439 yards through the air to backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in the first meeting, and Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns against the Irish in the 2018 College Football Playoff.

Part of the numbers in November were the result of Notre Dame selling out to stop the run – All-American running back Travis Etienne was held to 28 yards on 18 carries – but the Irish know they have to limit big plays in the passing game.

“We've got to play better, there's no doubt about that,” Kelly said. “We did a good job against the run. They clearly are a talented football team and we played pretty well in the first half. They made some plays in the third quarter and this thing got into double overtime. That's what's gonna happen when you have two really good football teams going against each other.

“To the level of giving up 400-plus passing yards, no, we cannot afford to do that again. There's no doubt about that.”

Clemson will focus on shoring up its run defense after Notre Dame ran for 5.2 yards per carry against a Tigers defense that only gives up 2.9 overall.

Most tinkering at this point, however, will be at the margins. These are two talented teams and they know each other well. Now, it's just time to play.

“Both teams are excited to play,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “This is what you've worked for all year.”

Notes: Notre Dame added to its recruiting haul Friday when they got commitments and signings from four-star running back Audric Estime, who flipped his commitment from Michigan State, and three-star safety Khari Gee. Estime is the No. 244 player nationally, and Gee is the 27th-ranked safety. The pair boosts Notre Dame's class to No. 8 in the country, the best for the program since 2013. … Book won the Pop Warner 2020 National College Football Award, the Irish announced. The award honors a player “in his final year of eligibility who has made a difference on the field, in the classroom and in the community, serving as a role model to young athletes.”

