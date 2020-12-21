Irish get in, will play No. 1 Tide

The College Football Playoff pairings are set, and even in a season that has been anything but ordinary since well before the games began, the usual suspects will be the ones playing for a national championship.

As expected, the playoff selection committee slotted Alabama in at No. 1, Clemson at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3. The fourth slot had slightly more intrigue to it, but the committee chose Notre Dame over Texas A&M, which had already lost to Alabama 52-24 in October.

So, it will be the Big Ten champion Buckeyes and Atlantic Coast Conference champion Tigers to meet in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1 and the Irish to try to topple the undefeated Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl the same day.

The winners of the semifinals will meet Jan. 11 in the CFP National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

It will be the first time Notre Dame has played in the Rose Bowl since 1924, but the game will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, this season because of coronavirus restrictions in Pasadena, California, the game's traditional home.

Notre Dame played at AT&T Stadium in the 2018 CFP at the Cotton Bowl, when it lost a semifinal to Clemson 30-3. With its selection this year, the Irish become just the fifth team to earn multiple trips to the playoff, joining Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Though the Irish (10-1) lost 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game Saturday, coach Brian Kelly said he believed their full résumé merited inclusion in the four-team field.

“If you don't play up to your level, you don't control your destiny anymore,” Kelly said. “We knew that our destiny was no longer in our hands. But our body of work was outstanding. We had some really good wins ... played great football all year. We just didn't play with the same edge against a very, very good Clemson team.”

The Crimson Tide (11-0) has played great football all year, as well, led by Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. They help Alabama score 49.7 points per game, second in the country, and return to the playoff for the sixth time in seven seasons.

“I've followed all of their scores, they've been a buzzsaw against everybody,” Kelly said. “I would think there is going to have to be some ball control, and we can play that kind of game, certainly, and limiting big plays. We've gotta make them earn it all the way down the field.”

This will be the fourth time Notre Dame has faced Alabama in the postseason. The Irish won the 1973 Sugar Bowl 24-23 on the way to a national championship and won the 1975 Orange Bowl 13-11. Alabama won the 2013 BCS Championship Game 42-14.

Kelly was the coach for the latter game, which made him reevaluate significant aspects of how he was building his program at Notre Dame.

“The physicality has to show itself on the offensive line,” Kelly said of what he learned the last time the Irish played Alabama. “Their offensive line, when we played them in (2013), just dominated. ... We were (in the top 3) in the country in rush defense and we got man-handled. What was clear, and you didn't even have to be someone who knew anything about football, was the disparity on the offensive and defensive lines.

“So building it that way over the last six years, we got to '17 and '18, we felt we were much more physical up front.”

Alabama has won two more national championships since beating the Irish in that title game, bringing its total under coach Nick Saban to five. The Tide has embraced a more wide-open offensive style since that 2013 victory, but Saban said the main tenets of his program have remained the same.

“The basic fundamental culture we try to maintain in our program has not really changed very much,” said Saban, who also won a national title with LSU in 2003. “How we play on the field, we've changed as the game has changed. We play a little different style on offense, we were more of a run-the-ball, play-action-pass, NFL-type offense back in the 2012 days. Right now, we're more NFL-style, but we've incorporated a lot of the spread concepts. ... We've evolved as the game has evolved.”

On the other side of the bracket from the Irish and Tide is a rematch of a semifinal from 2019 that turned into one of the best in the playoff's history. Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl last season to earn a trip to the CFP championship game, which it lost to LSU.

The Tigers' only loss this season came against the Irish on Nov. 7 in South Bend, a 47-40 double-overtime defeat in which star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sidelined because of a positive test for COVID-19. Lawrence had 412 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in Saturday's win over Notre Dame and 366 yards and three scores in the victory over Ohio State last season.

Clemson has made the playoff six straight years to tie Alabama for the most overall trips of any team, and won national titles in 2016 and 2018. The Tigers have beaten Ohio State in the semifinals twice, defeating the Buckeyes 31-0 at the Fiesta Bowl in 2016 in addition to the 2019 triumph.

Ohio State is in the playoff for the second straight season and fourth time overall, the third-most of any program. The Buckeyes got one of the four slots despite playing only six games because of a pared-down Big Ten schedule and three cancellations for coronavirus outbreaks.

The Buckeyes are eighth in scoring offense with 42.5 points per game. Clemson is fourth with 44.9.

Ohio State coach is 19-1 in two seasons under coach Ryan Day, with his only loss coming against the Tigers.

dsinn@jg.net