Irish linebacker wins Butkus honor

Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the third Irish player to win the Butkus Award, given annually to the best linebacker in the country, the Irish announced Monday.

Owusu-Koramoah joins Manti Te'o and Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith as Irish linebackers to win the award.

The former three-star recruit leads Notre Dame with 56 tackles and 11 tackles for loss this season. He has broken up three passes and racked up three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) and an interception. The senior is also a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in college football.

Irish among All-ACC talents

Owusu-Koramoah was also named the Atlantic Coast Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-ACC performer, one of five Irish players to earn the latter distinction. He was joined on the list by safety Kyle Hamilton as well as three offensive linemen: left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks and right guard Tommy Kraemer.

Four more Notre Dame players were on the second-team all-conference list. The other two starting offensive linemen for the Irish, center Jarrett Patterson and right tackle Robert Hainsey, were honored, as were running back Kyren Williams and cornerback Nick McCloud.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

Notre Dame line honored again

The Notre Dame offensive line was also named one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the “toughest, most physical offensive line in the country.” The Irish won the award in 2017 and were semifinalists in 2018.

IU's Allen finalist for coach of year

Indiana coach Tom Allen is one of the nine finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, given to the best coach in college football, the Football Writers Association of America announced.

Allen, who led Indiana to a 6-1 record and its first top 10 ranking in 51 years, is the Hoosiers' first finalist for the award since John Pont won it in 1967. He is already the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Big Ten honors Purdue forward

Purdue forward Mason Gillis was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after helping the Boilermakers defeat No. 20 Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Warriors sweep WHAC awards

For the second straight week, Indiana Tech won the men's and women's basketball players of the week awards in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

Men's forward Rog Stein captured the award for the third straight week. Women's forward Erika Foy won the award for the second time in four weeks.

PFW start times announced

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team will tip off at home against Illinois-Chicago at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and 5 p.m. Jan. 9, the Mastodons announced. Games against Oakland will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 5 p.m. Jan. 30.

The PFW women will tip off against Green Bay at 7 p.m. Jan 15 and at 4 p.m. Jan. 16. Games with Detroit Mercy will begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and noon Jan. 30.

All games are at the Gates Center.

