Irish must run ball to slow down Alabama

You can't stop Alabama, you can only hope to contain it.

Notre Dame's defense would likely quibble with that statement, but the Crimson Tide offense is so talented – quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were all among the top five in Heisman Trophy voting – that even a heroic defensive performance from the Irish would be hard-pressed to keep Alabama down.

So how can the Irish keep the Tide offense from another 50-point game – of which Alabama has six this season, including three in a row – in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup?

The answer lies with ball control, an area where Notre Dame has excelled this year behind one of the country's best offensive lines. The Irish have held the ball 33.9 minutes per game, the No. 7 rate in the country. Their path to an upset starts with avoiding three-and-outs and keeping the Crimson Tide offense off the field with clock-eating drives.

“We're cognizant of the fact this is an electric offense that scores bushels and bushels of points,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said of Alabama. “We want to be able to play complementary football and that is, keep Alabama's offense off the field while we're scoring.

“We're not running the Princeton four-corner offense, but we're trying to run our offense, which is a ball-control offense. ... We can't come into this game and change who we are, but the nice part about it is that's been our DNA this year. We can't be three and out. We want to hold on to the ball.”

If ball control offense is in Notre Dame's DNA, the ACC championship game against Clemson was a genetic mutation for the Irish.

Though it held the ball more than 31 minutes, Notre Dame had five drives of five plays or less. Clemson's prolific offense, which is one of the few in the country that can hold a candle to Alabama's, was able to control the game the final three quarters and win 34-10.

Part of the problem for Notre Dame was its running game, which had averaged more than 200 yards in its first 10 games, was held to just 50 yards on 28 carries. Running Kyren Williams is confident that Notre Dame's offensive line, which got pushed around against the Tigers, will be better against an Alabama front giving up only 3.2 yards per rush.

“It's been our bread and butter all season that we have to establish the run,” said Williams, who has 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. “So we know as an offense ... we have to be able to run the ball, no matter what, by any means. We have to establish our physicality early in the game and make them react to what we do.”

“I always trust my linemen,” Williams continued. “I know they're going to give me everything on every down and I'm going to do the same for them. It's that mutual bond between us that you're going to have to kill us to stop us.”

The Irish failing to get a run game going was a significant factor in the Clemson defense getting off the field quickly. Short gains or losses on the ground on first and second down left Notre Dame often in third-and-long, an obvious passing down that gave the Tigers defense opportunities to get pressure on quarterback Ian Book.

Alabama is giving up third-down conversions at a pedestrian 40.6% rate, a flaw that Notre Dame could exploit.

“Alabama's a very good defense,” left tackle Liam Eichenberg said. “They're going to line up and they're going to hit you in the mouth, but that's the type of football we like.”

