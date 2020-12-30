Crimson Tide talent not limited to offense

It's been a long time since 2011.

That year, national title contenders Alabama and LSU faced off twice and scored one touchdown in 120 minutes of football. The Crimson Tide won the national championship on the back of a defense that gave up only 8.2 points per game, best in the country.

Nearly a decade later, it is Alabama's offense that is considered the class of the nation, featuring three Heisman Trophy contenders and speed all over the field. That offense gets most of the publicity, but it's not as though the Tide have stopped playing defense.

The Alabama defense quietly gave up just 19.5 points per game, No. 17 in the country, and ranked eighth with 21 turnovers forced. Even if Notre Dame can find a way to slow down the Alabama offense Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Irish will still have to figure out how to score against a well-coached, disciplined defense.

“From a defensive perspective, they're big and physical up front,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “That's the model they have built and Nick (Saban) has built on defense. ... They're fundamentally sound in every area. They have all the answers in terms of what they want to do, and they do it very well.”

The most dangerous player on Alabama's defense is cornerback Patrick Surtain II, a likely first-round pick if he decides to leave for the NFL draft after this season. Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Surtain, who has seven pass breakups and an interception this season, “is as good a corner as I've seen in college football.”

That's high praise coming from Rees, who played against former first-round pick Dee Milliner when the Irish faced the Crimson Tide in the 2013 BCS Championship Game.

Surtain is far from a one-man band in the secondary. Teams often avoid his side of the field, but that creates opportunities for fellow cornerback Josh Jobe, who has 11 pass breakups, or true freshman nickel back Malachi Moore, who leads the team with three interceptions.

With so much talent on the field, Notre Dame wide receivers are eventually going to have to win some one-on-one battles to get open.

“The first thing that pops out on film is their team speed, they have a lot of speed on defense,” Irish wide receiver and Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek said. “Patrick Surtain, he's a heck of a football player and he'll be drafted pretty high in the next draft. I'm excited for the opportunity to line up against him.”

Notre Dame receivers struggled to get open in the ACC championship game against Clemson, but that was in part because they often didn't have time to do so. The Tigers brought a variety of blitz packages against quarterback Ian Book in an effort to keep the Irish QB in the pocket. As a result, Book often had rushers in his face before he could complete his full progression to find open receivers, and he got sacked six times.

Alabama has the type of athleticism up front to cause similar problems, and Notre Dame is expecting exotic blitz looks once again. Those extra rushers will often come from an elite Crimson Tide linebacking corps led by 6-foot-4 sophomore Christopher Allen, who has 12 tackles for loss, and true freshman Will Anderson Jr., who led the SEC with seven sacks.

Book acknowledged he will have to stay in the pocket longer than he did against Clemson before trying to bail out, but he'll also need help from an offensive line that out-toughed most opponents this season before being manhandled by Clemson.

“They're big, strong and tough,” Notre Dame offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer said of Alabama's front seven. “But it's nothing we haven't seen thus far. We're preparing to play the best every day. That's what we're ready for this Friday. We're excited to get after them. They have a great team, but we have a great (offensive) line, so it's going to be a great battle.”

dsinn@jg.net