Bennett, Virginia continue to dominate Irish

SOUTH BEND – Virginia's momentary shakiness against surging Notre Dame reminded Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett of a toy from the 1970s.

“Weebles wobble, but they don't fall down,” Bennett said after the No. 23 Cavaliers relinquished almost all of an 11-point second-half lead, then pulled away late for a 66-57 victory over the Fighting Irish on Wednesday night.

“Our young guys don't know what that is,” Bennett said of the old-time toy, “but we wobbled a couple times, but we didn't fall down.”

Kihei Clark had 19 points and five assists as No. 23 Virginia continued its string of dominance over Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) improved to 12-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference openers under Bennett and 10-0 in ACC regular-season matchups against the Irish.

Jay Huff scored 15 points for Virginia. Sam Hauser added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2) fell despite a career-high 28 points from Nate Laszewski. The junior forward hit 8 of 11 shots from the field with four 3-pointers to go with 8 of 10 at the line.

Juwan Durham added 19 points for the Irish. The Cavaliers led at every count except 2-2 and were up 35-24 by early in the second half.

No. 2 BAYLOR 105, ALCORN ST. 76: In Waco, Texas, Macio Teague had 18 points to lead six players scoring in double figures for the Bears, who earned its second lopsided victory in a 23-hour span.

Jared Butler added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Matthew Mayer had 14 points for the Bears. Davion Mitchell, Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday each scored 10.

Baylor (8-0), the only Big 12 team without a loss, returned from its Christmas break with back-to-back midweek afternoon games. They were the last games for the preseason conference favorites before resuming Big 12 play this weekend.

Tyree Corbett had 24 points to lead Alcorn State (0-5), while Byron Joshua had 12 and Oddyst Walker 11.

No. 25 OHIO ST. 90, NEBRASKA 54: In Columbus, Ohio, Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 18 points and freshman Zed Key added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting to lead the Buckeyes.

Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points, Justice Sueing 12 and Seth Towns 11 as Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got points from 10 players and won for the third time in four games.

Key to Ohio State's success was its outside shooting. Ahrens went 6 of 9 from long range and the Buckeyes were helped by 12-for-32 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-3) lost their third straight game and were slowed by 28.3% shooting from the field. Nebraska has now lost 12 games against ranked opponents.

Ohio State put the game out of reach with a 12-2 run at the start of the second half. The Buckeyes also scored 21 points off turnovers.

Nebraska was led by Teddy Allen's 13 points.

PROVIDENCE 71, BUTLER 55: In Providence, R.I., David Duke had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the Fryers' win.

Duke made 9 of 11 shots and had eight assists.

Nate Watson had 18 points for Providence (7-3, 3-1 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. A.J. Reeves and Jared Bynum each had 12 points.

Jair Bolden had 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2). Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 94, INDIANA TECH 83: In Marion, Seth Maxwell scored a game-high 36 points on 16-of-24 shooting and Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas added 23 as the No. 1-ranked Wildcats improved to 17-0. The Warriors (6-6) placed five players in double-digit scoring paced by Josh Kline's 20 points. Rog Stein added 19, Grant Smith 16, Jeremy Davison 13, and Cory McKinney 11.