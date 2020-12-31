Irish are looking to future, not past

Don't ask Notre Dame about narrative. Don't ask the Irish about losing big games in the past. Don't say the Blue and Gold have something to prove.

Notre Dame, a college football blue blood with 11 national championships to its credit, has not won a title since 1988 – the fact of which the Irish are painfully aware. But when they face No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals Friday, they will not carry the weight of that history on their shoulders. They'll be facing Alabama, not some ghosts of the past – or so they say.

Coach Brian Kelly was asked Monday about whether the Irish have something to prove against the Crimson Tide. His answer was simple.

“No, no,” Kelly said, pausing for effect before continuing. “We're knocking at the door every year, playing really good teams and great opponents, and they're elite football teams. I don't know why this narrative continues to pop up when we're always in the game.

“No, we haven't won a national championship. That's correct. I'm not changing the record. But we are there every single year and we are grinding it out just like everybody else, and only one team gets to celebrate at the end of the year. We're going to keep banging it and we're going to keep getting back here.”

The Irish have been on the biggest stages as often as almost anyone in recent years. Its trip this season makes Notre Dame only the fifth team to play in the CFP multiple times, joining Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Just this season, the Irish defeated the top-ranked Tigers, albeit when they were missing star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Still, the narrative of Notre Dame's big-game failure persists, because a national title has remained elusive. The last two times the Irish have played postseason games with championship implications, they fell 42-14 to Alabama in the 2013 BCS Championship and 30-3 to Clemson in the 2018 CFP at the Cotton Bowl.

A 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game two weeks ago did nothing to lessen the perception that Notre Dame isn't on the level of college football's truly elite. Even a 44-28 loss to Ohio State in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl fits the persistent narrative that the Irish have strained against over the last two decades.

Notre Dame's players and coaches, however, insist they don't hear the voices of people who doubt the Irish can compete with Alabama, a juggernaut loaded with NFL talent.

“Obviously we're going to have motivation, have a chip on our shoulder,” Irish wide receiver and Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek said. “But in games like these, where people are talking about it, you turn on TV and see all these promos, commercials, we tune all that out. I couldn't tell you what the narrative is around this game. I know we're the underdog, obviously, but it's just up to us to go out there and compete. ... We're not worried about the spread, I couldn't even tell you what means, honestly.”

Notre Dame sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton, an All-American selection by the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America, was at the Cotton Bowl in 2018 as a high school senior. He had already committed to play for the Irish, and that defeat did nothing to dissuade him that he could win a national championship during his college career.

He'll have an opportunity to help the Irish get some redemption on the big stage as he and the rest of the Notre Dame secondary try to slow down an explosive Alabama passing game that has bedeviled everyone else.

“Everything has come full circle,” Hamilton said. “Obviously (the Cotton Bowl) didn't go as we wanted, but we all have the chance to make up for that now and change the narrative. There's a lot of hype surrounding this game, about Notre Dame not being this and Notre Dame being that. We know who we are and we know what we can do. ... It's cool to get that second chance.”

After falling to Clemson in 2018, Kelly insisted his team was much closer to breaking through than after the 2013 loss to Alabama. His words seemed prophetic when Notre Dame beat the Tigers in November, but the narrative about the Blue and Gold's performance on the biggest stages came roaring back after the ACC title game loss.

Now, the Irish are nearly three-touchdown underdogs against the Crimson Tide. Just don't expect them to act like it.

“Being the underdog is nothing new to us,” running back Kyren Williams said. “We're just going to keep proving to the world who we are.”

