Irish facing juggernaut with title hope on line

Notre Dame might not consider itself David, but Alabama is certainly Goliath.

The No. 4 ranked Irish will get their chance to slay college football's resident giant this afternoon when they take on the heavily-favored, top-ranked Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl.

It's a chance for Notre Dame to erase a decade's worth of whispers that the Irish are not up to the task of beating the truly elite teams in the sport. They can avenge a loss to Clemson in the 2018 College Football Playoff – they're playing in the same arena, AT&T Stadium, just outside of Dallas – and prove that their defeat at the hands of No. 2 Clemson in the ACC championship game was a fluke in an otherwise dominant season.

A win would, of course, also send Notre Dame to the CFP Championship Game in Miami on Jan. 11, to face the winner of tonight's Sugar Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State.

For the Irish, this is the culmination of everything they've done – including completely changing their routines to stay healthy during a pandemic – since the summer.

“This is, for us, a journey that we've been on since June,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Our players have come through like all other teams that have been on this similar journey, through so many things during the pandemic. And I couldn't be more proud of a football team.

“This is a unique team, a bond that you build with a team that's unlike any others when you go through the things that we've had to go through relative to COVID and testing and changing your lifestyle and habits. And I just love this team, and I love what they're about. And I can't wait to watch them play.”

Kelly's love for and belief in his team aside, few experts give Notre Dame much of a chance against the undefeated Crimson Tide, the class of the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is a three-touchdown favorite and possesses what is widely considered one of the best offenses in college football history.

Among the stars on that Tide offense are quarterback Mac Jones (32 touchdown passes and 11.4 yards per attempt) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (1,511 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns). Both of them are among the four Heisman Trophy finalists, while running back Najee Harris (1,578 total yards and 27 touchdowns) finished fifth in the balloting.

The Alabama offense has scored at least 50 points six times in 11 games this season and has crossed the half-century mark in each of its last three games. Notre Dame has given up just 18.6 points per game this season, No. 14 in the country, and insists it won't be intimidated by the onslaught of efficiency on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

“They're all great players,” said Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who won the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the country this season. “Every great player can be contained. ... You just have to find a weakness. That's been our challenge throughout the week for each and every guy who's explosive – which is nearly everybody they have on offense.”

Owusu-Koramoah also provided a glimpse into Notre Dame's mindset as it tries to pull off what would be the biggest upset in the seven years of the College Football Playoff.

“It's something you dream of,” the senior said of playing the Tide. “It's like you're not really playing the guys that Alabama has. It's like you're playing the franchise. It's like you're playing the team and the program because it's been so successful and prominent. You want to face the team that's the best. If you say that you're the best, you want to go against the best.”

Notre Dame and Alabama last faced off in the 2013 BCS Championship Game, a matchup best-remembered for how uneven it was. Alabama won 42-14, ruining Notre Dame's undefeated season, and the game was so lopsided that it made Kelly reevaluate how he went about building the program in South Bend.

The biggest difference in the Irish then and now, according to Kelly, is the team's physicality in the trenches.

He thought his team got “manhandled” on the offensive and defensive lines in 2013 and he has spent the intervening years building up the front, to the point that Notre Dame had two offensive linemen picked in the top 10 of the NFL Draft in 2018 and all five of its starting linemen were All-ACC this year.

It's not yet clear if the Irish are on the level of the nation's top teams up front, however. Against Clemson in the ACC title game, the Tigers ran for 219 yards to just 44 for the Irish.

Running back Kyren Williams, who was stymied against Clemson after running for 1,000 yards in the regular season, isn't concerned.

“I always trust my linemen,” Williams said. “It's that mutual bond between us that you're going to have to kill us to stop us.”

