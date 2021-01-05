Notre Dame has tourney history in city

With Monday's announcement that the entire NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be held in Indiana this year, many may not remember Fort Wayne was a tournament site in 1953 and 1954 after Allen County War Memorial Coliseum opened. Fort Wayne hosted a one-day doubleheader for the opening round of the 24-team tournament.

In 1953, Notre Dame defeated Eastern Kentucky 72-57, and DePaul beat Miami of Ohio 74-72 before a combined crowd of 6,043. Dick Rosenthal was the big scorer for Notre Dame with 17 points.

The Irish lost to Indiana 79-66 in the regional final at Chicago.

The next year, Notre Dame and Rosenthal returned to beat Loyola (Louisiana) 80-70 and Penn State beat Toledo 60-52 in the doubleheader before 6,173. Rosenthal led the No. 6-ranked Irish with 31 points. Notre Dame, 22-3, was knocked out the following week 71-63 in Iowa City by the only Penn State team to ever make the Final Four. That ended Notre Dame's 18-game winning streak and Rosenthal's career as the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,227 points.

The Coliseum regularly hosted NCAA regular-season games featuring Notre Dame during the 1950s and 1960s. Notre Dame's home gym held only about 4,000 fans, and this was the only way to get a decent crowd. It was also the only way Purdue and Indiana would regularly play the Irish on the road.

From 1962 to 1964, Notre Dame played Indiana and Purdue in Fort Wayne, one in the first half of the season and the other in the second. That ended in 1964 when Notre Dame and Indiana played single games in Fort Wayne through the 1967 season.

Despite the “home court advantage,” Fort Wayne was not a great place for Notre Dame in the 1960s. Indiana was 7-1 against the Irish in Memorial Coliseum games, and Purdue was 2-1.

The games started in 1958 with Notre Dame beating Valparaiso 94-69 behind Tom Hawkins' 24 points. Concordia grad and future Cadets athletic director Neil Reincke led Valpo with 15 points.

The next year legendary IU coach Branch McCracken won his 300th game by beating Notre Dame 74-69 before 7,712 fans.

After losing to Indiana 122-95 and to Purdue 115-62 in the coliseum in 1962, Notre Dame came back in 1963 to beat Indiana 73-70 and Purdue 96-86 in Fort Wayne. The Irish trailed the Hoosiers 46-30 at halftime as Jimmy Rayl scored 20 points. With Sam Skarich holding Rayl to one free throw in the second half, Notre Dame rallied behind 23 rebounds from Walt Sahm.

The attendance was 9,790, partly to see former South Side star Tom Bolyard score 19 for IU.

There were some great individual performances over the years such as Notre Dame's Bob Arnzen scoring 38 in 1966, Purdue's Dave Schellhase notching 43 in 1964 and Dick VanArsdale outshooting brother Tom 42-34 in 1963 to overcome 41 by Notre Dame's Larry Scheffield.

After IU won 96-91 in 1967, the series in Fort Wayne ended. The 9,149-seat Athletics and Convocation Center (now Edmund P. Joyce Center) opened in 1968. The games in Fort Wayne drew anywhere from 3,633 for IU in 1965 to 10,003 for IU in 1964. Only three games drew more than 8,000 fans, including 8.045 for the last one.

Notre Dame came back to play one more game, beating St. Louis 77-66 in the 2004 National Invitational Tournament second round. There were 11,074 fans in attendance.